Get help becoming a certified eco tourism operator

MidCoast Council will support local business operators in their quest to become eco certified tourism operators.
Last month council called for expressions of interest from businesses interested in becoming eco certified.
As a result council will support the following businesses undertake the certification:
Recognised by the Global Sustainable Tourism Council through Green Destinations, the eco certification program is awarded through Ecotourism Australia.
It helps visitors make conscious choices and gives them confidence to spend their tourism dollars supporting sustainable businesses and protecting Indigenous culture.
Council, in partnership with key local, state and national stakeholders, is also on the journey to certifying the Barrington Coast as an Eco Destination by late 2024.
Eco Destination certification status will position the Barrington Coast as a world class destination, backed by a commitment to ongoing sustainable practices and providing high-quality nature-based experiences, liveable communities director, Paul De Szell said.
"From the world heritage Gondwana rainforests of Barrington Tops to our Ramsar Convention listed Myall Lakes, the Barrington Coast offers so many unique nature-based experiences," Mr De Szell said.
"We are proud to be funding and supporting four local tourism operators to achieve this green tick and show their dedication to developing sustainable tourism opportunities," he said.
Mr De Szell said that ecotourism was one of the fastest growing sectors of the tourism industry globally, attracting high value visitors - people who stay for longer and spend more.
"Eco Destination certification means the region is not only recognised for its commitment to preserving our natural beauty, but we are also sustainable in terms of giving back to community and being culturally authentic.
"Gloucester Visitor Information Centre achieved 95 per cent on its first Strive 4 Sustainability scorecard, which is a remarkable achievement.
"Gaining eco destination certification reflects MidCoast Council's commitment to growing and improving responsible and sustainable tourism for all."
For more information about the program see www.midcoast.nsw.gov.au/Your-Council/Our-news/News-releases/Council-offers-eco-certification-support.
