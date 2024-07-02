Lawyers seek witnesses to alleged historic child abuse at Taree

A Taree children's home that was mentioned in the Royal Commission into the Institutional Responses to Child Abuse is the subject of an appeal for alleged victims or alleged witnesses to come forward.
Chamberlains Law Firm is preparing a legal case for a client against the Anglican Diocese of Newcastle in relation to alleged historical child abuse cases at St Christopher's Home for Little Children in Taree and St Alban's Home for Boys at Abadare.
Rufus Thomas-Webb from Chamberlain's Law Firm said his client alleges he had been abused at both homes as a child.
Mr Thomas-Webb is asking anyone who may also have allegedly been a victim or have witnessed abuse to please come forward.
"We were really hoping for anyone with any information to come forward and speak to us about what they know," Mr Thomas-Webb said.
St Christopher's Home was mentioned in the Royal Commission into Institutional Responses to Child Sexual Abuse in Case 42: Anglican Diocese of Newcastle.
Sarah Hayman from Chamberlains Law Firm said the firm is dedicated to assisting people impacted by institutional child abuse across Australia.
"Whilst nothing can remove the pain caused by the abuse, our expert may be able to assist you or someone you know to recover compensation for the suffering experienced," Ms Hayman said.
"We particularly wish to speak with any former staff and residents who may be able to assist with enquiries in relation to allegations of sexual and/or physical abuse."
If you can assist with any information please phone or email Sarah Hayman on sarah.hayman@chamberlains.com.au or 6188 3600.
