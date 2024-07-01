Manning netball teams head to state junior titles

MANNING Valley Netball Association's under 14s representative team will compete at the Netball SW Hart Junior State Titles at Penrith this weekend.
The team of 10 will play a total of 17 games across the three days, against teams from all over NSW and an invitational side from the ACT. They will compete in division two, which will see them play some extremely skilled and very competitive netball, at times both physically and mentally tough. The players have gained experience at the State titles in previous years, bringing experience, skills, and knowledge to aid them in achieving great results for the team and the association.
Manning has been preparing for State since the team was selected in late January and have attended representative carnivals from Newcastle and up the Mid North Coast. This has given them valuable experience as a team, sizing up competition leading into State.
The squad is: defence/midcourt Bonnie Seddon (captain), Ivy Hoadley, Lucy Millard, Alice Phillips, Charli Byrne and Emilia Wallace; midcourt/attack Nicola Byrne, Tianna Mawson, Matilda Alliston and Hannah Anderson (vice-captain.) Hannah was also recently named junior association captain.
Guiding the team on their journey this year is coach Janine Eagles with Lane Poland assistant coach. They have the world's best manager in Jenny Anderson and their primary Carer is Leona Phillips. They are proud and honoured to be mentoring these young ladies this year.
The association is extremely proud of these young players and the commitment and effort they have displayed thus far. They know the team will give it everything at State and make the Manning Valley proud.
WHERE to start? These young players have come a long way since the trials. The relationship the girls have on and off courts is amazing to watch. They have improved with every training session and carnival they've attended. This is the first time to state for all our girls and we hope they have a great time and show us the skills they have learnt from their coaches.
The 13's team consists of: Ally Colman GD/GA (captain), Isabel Jackson GA/GS (vice captain), Isabella Garland WD/C, Abbee Holman WA/GA, Jinni Miller C/GK, Zoe Holstein GK/GD, Rubi Towney C/WA, Indiana Zahra GS and Grace Seddon WD. The support crew consists of Coach Katie Hogan, Assistant Coach Karla Agnew, Manager Marnee Nowlan and Primary Carer Daniel Jackson.
We are all so proud of these girls and wish them luck this coming weekend at Netball NSW Hart Junior State Titles held at Baulkham Hills.
MANNING Valley Netball Association's under 12s representative team has been training hard in preparation for the Netball NSW Hart Junior State Titlesat Baulkham Hills.
The team is made up of nine young netballers who will play 16 games across 3 days against teams from all over NSW. This will be their first experience of State titles and will be both physically and mentally tough. The MVNA 12s team have been preparing since the beginning of the year and in preparation have attended several representative carnivals in the region. This has given them valuable experience as a team, developing skills and bonding as great friends.
The Under 12splayers are: team captains, Marlie Marron (attack/shooter), Darcy Miller (defence), centre court Grace Tisdell, Sophia McCaffrey and Aliza Ryan, Amyah Bungie (shooter). Alexis Skinner, Charlotte Holstein and Luca Brown play multiple positions within the team. Coach is Crystal Bungie, with Cassy Amidy as the assistant coach. The Coaches are supported by the team manager Kate Miller and primary carer Paula Marron.
The association is extremely proud of the commitment and effort these young netballers have put into their training and preparation for the titles. Even when they faced challenges due to weather and sickness, they continued to show honourable commitment and perseverance to overcome these setbacks.
"Preparing for state has been a great experience,'' co-captain Darcy Miller said.
"I have loved getting fit, learning new drills and most of all making great friends. I'm looking forward to going to Sydney next week and getting the opportunity to be co-captain with Marlie."
"I'm nervous and excited, but looking forward to spending time with the girls, and just hope we can come away with a great experience,'' co-captain Marlie Marron added.
FOUR Manning Valley Netball umpires will travel to Sydney for the Netball NSW Hart Junior State Titles. Marion Neale and Stacey Adamson will accompany the 12s and 13s at Baulkham Hills, while Georgia Bosher and Lea Urquhart will head over to Penrith with the Manning 14s. All 4 badged umpires are looking forward to the titles, which will see them umpire teams from across the State.
