Mid-Coast has more than a million in unclaimed revenue

NSW holds $21.8 million in unclaimed revenue has been returned to its owners, while there is still another $234 million remaining unclaimed, the Newcastle Herald has reported.
An amount of $1,367,749 of those unclaimed funds belong to people in the Mid-Coast, NSW Revenue has revealed.
A Revenue NSW online app shows how much money is unclaimed in each postcode, and what kind of accounts that money comes from.
Broken down by postcode in the Mid-Coast, the amounts unclaimed are:
Revenue NSW holds the money when people die, change their names or addresses or lose their paperwork. The unclaimed money may be dividends, superannuation, payments or over payments, unpresented cheques, refunds and more.
Of the $1.3 million unclaimed funds in the Mid-Coast, the amount of money available to claim by account type breaks down as follows:
To find out if you have any unclaimed revenue owing to you, go online and check at www.revenue.nsw.gov.au/unclaimed-money.
It is free to search the register, and if NSW Revenue are able to verify your claim, you will receive the funds within 28 days.
