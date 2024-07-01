Crowdy Head Surf Club honours long serving members

IT was a big night at Crowdy Head Surf Life Saving Club on Saturday, 29 June, with many long-term members being recognised with long service awards, celebrating their valuable contribution to the club and surf life saving.
Dignitaries attending this presentation were Member for Lyne, Dr David Gillespie, Lower North Coast Branch president Ross Blowers, LNC director of education Suz Gerrish, general manager Club Harrington Michael Burgess and club patron Martin Cronk.
Numerous members of the club executive committee extended their appreciation to fellow 'clubbies'.
"I would like to thank all of our members, from those on the front line to those behind the scenes, for their dedication and hard work,'' Crowdy Head president Adam Eady said.
"It's nights like these where we come together and celebrate their achievements, showcasing what a wonderful club we have."
Director of member services, Neolie Eady Muxlow, undertook hours and hours of work to track down the documents required for the long service awards.
"We felt it was important that our long serving members who are the backbone of our club be recognised for their long-term commitment to both our club and surf life saving," she said.
Director of surf life saving Rod Croker co-ordinated the award presentation.
"I believe that all of our members deserve the community's thanks for their tireless efforts in keeping our beach safe,'' he said.
"Our award night recognises this, along with showing our appreciation to those who go above and beyond for our club, its members and the wider community."
Due recognition of club members who have excelled in achieving the mission of surf life saving saw awards presented under multiple categories.
Bronte Eady: Belmont Affordable Boats cadet volunteer 13-14 years
Gemma Eady-Muxlow: Crowdy youth volunteer 15-21 years
Gemma Eady-Muxlow: youth lifesaver of the year 15-21 years
Darren Bourke: volunteer of year
Brendan Pieschel: Crowdy lifesaver of the year
Des Augey: Guy Dumbleton patrol captain of the year
Darren Bourke: most valuable person - Bill Eady Memorial
100 per cent fulfilment of patrol duties: Rodney Croker, Adam Eady, Finlay Elmer, Neolie Eady, Liliana Somers, Bronte Eady, Gemma Eady-Muxlow, Imogen Goodhand, Brendan Pieschel, Ashley Stewart, Stephen Watkins, Daniel Carey, Calista Elmer, Oliver Somers, Kerrie Carey, Allan Davis, Brian Carstairs, Andy Marshall.
Surf Life Saving Australia 25 years long service: Fred Brooks, Frank Elmer, Walter Horsburgh, Brian Drury, Allan Davis, Darryl Steere, Jeff Tener, Daniel Musgrave, Tracy Eady, Fiona Fleuchter, Scott Laverty, Michael Callinan, Yvonne Eady, Adam Eady, Neolie Eady-Muxlow, Rhonda Elmer and Sienna Elmer. Mark Elmer has previously received his 25 year service award for his service at Cronulla SLSC.
SLSA 30 years of long service: Fred Brooks, Frank Elmer, Walter Horsburgh, Brian Drury, Allan Davis, Jeff Tener, Tracy Eady, Fiona Fleuchter, Scott Laverty, Michael Callinan, Yvonne Eady, Adam Eady, Neolie Eady-Muxlow, Mark Elmer, Rhonda Elmer, Rodney Chapman and Edward Godwin.
SLSA 40 years long service: Frank Elmer, Walter Horsburgh, Brian Drury, Scott Laverty, Neolie Eady, Rodney Chapman and Edward Godwin.
SLSA 50 years of long service: Frank Elmer, Walter Horsburgh, Brian Drury. Also acknowledged was Rhonda Elmer who has previously received her 50-year service award for her service at Cronulla SLSC as part of the women's auxiliary.
SLSA 60 years long service: Fred Atkins, and recognised John Ward who has previously received his 60-year service award for his service at Collaroy SLSC.
5 Year national patrol service award: Desmond Augey, Odin Augey, Priya Bourke, Terry Bourke, Michael Callinan, Daniel Carey, Kerrie Carey, Rodney Croker, Allan Davis, Brent Donaldson, Adam Eady, Neolie Eady, Darcy Eady-Muxlow, Carissa Fraser, Chris Green, Mark Hosgood, Andrew Marshall, Rebecca Moore, Katherine Miller, Scott Miller, Brendan Pieschel, Matthew Pieschel, Sarah Pieschel, Justin Tullipan, Mary Tullipan, Luke Tener, Jim Tyrpenou, Matthew Tyrpenou, Sonya Tyrpenou, Stephen Watkins.
10 Year national patrol service award: Desmond Augey, Odin Augey, Terry Bourke, Michael Callinan, Kerrie Carey, Rodney Croker, Allan Davis, Adam Eady, Neolie Eady, Chris Green, Andrew Marshall, Cameron McKee, Scott Miller, Brendan Pieschel, Luke Tener, Jim Tyrpenou, Matthew Tyrpenou, Sonya Tyrpenou. Katherine Miller received her 10 year service award at Umina SLSC
15 Year national patrol service award: Desmond Augey, Terry Bourke, Michael Callinan, Kerrie Carey, Allan Davis, Adam Eady, Andrew Marshall, Jim Tyrpenou.
Lower North Coast junior life savers of the year: Calista Elmer and Blake Stewart also received a letter of congratulations from Dr David Gillespie in recognition of their achievement.
