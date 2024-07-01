Manning River Times
Crowdy Head Surf Club honours long serving members

By Anne Evans
July 1 2024 - 11:30am
IT was a big night at Crowdy Head Surf Life Saving Club on Saturday, 29 June, with many long-term members being recognised with long service awards, celebrating their valuable contribution to the club and surf life saving.

