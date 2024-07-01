Netballers don silly socks and loony locks for kid's cancer research

Manning Valley Netball Association held its annual Crazy Hair and Sock Day once again.
Held on Saturday, June 29 at Taree Netball courts, local netball teams "go crazy" for a cause.
The Crazy Hair and Sock Day raises funds for childhood cancer research via the Kid's Cancer Project.
Australian children are diagnosed with cancer at a rate of 950 kids every year, and 20 per cent of those children will not survive.
You can still donate at crazyhairnetball.raiselysite.com/manningvalleynetballassociation.
