Manning River Times
Manning River Times' complete view of property
Home/News

Farm census an opportunity to keep NSW safe and protect livestock

By Staff Reporters
July 1 2024 - 9:28am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

About 170,000 farmers are being encouraged to report their livestock numbers and land use information to keep NSW safe and help the state respond to emergencies such as bushfires and biosecurity outbreaks.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Taree news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.