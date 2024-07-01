Wingham Tigers end losing streak when defeating determined Forster-Tuncurry

WINGHAM Tigers broke a three game losing streak when downing a determined Forster-Tuncurry 24-12 in the Group Three Rugby League game played at Wingham.
The Tigers led 18-6 at halftime and 24-6 with three minutes when Forster's Byram Stewart scored a late try for the Hawks.
Former NSW under 19 representative Ethan Ferguson, playing his first full game for the Tigers, showed he will be pivotal in Wingham's premiership push this season.
Ferguson was a handful for the defence, scoring a try and having a hand in two others. He also kicked four goals.
However, it was Kyran Bubb at five-eighth who turned in the eye-catching performance with his clever service to supports.
"Harry (Lewis) was out injury, so Kyran played five-eighth and Nash (Atkins) went to half,'' Wingham captain-coach Mitch Collins said.
Collins said Bubb's shift won't be permanent and he is likely to move back to the forwards when Lewis is available.
"Harry should be back this week,'' Collins said.
"But I'll probably keep Bubb on that left edge with Harry to change it up a bit.''
Matt Bridge is revelling in his move to the wing and turned in a busy performance.
"Matt was very good coming out of trouble,'' Collins said.
Nathan Campbell and Shannon Martin worked hard in the forwards in what was generally a sold effort from the Tigers.
However, Collins admitted the Hawks made his side work hard for the points.
"I saw them play in the first round and they've definitely improved since then,'' he said.
The Tigers head to Port Macquarie next Saturday to take on the improving Port City. Forster travels to Kempsey to tackle Macleay Valley.
A POOR first half proved costly for Taree City in the 28-20 loss to Port City at Port Macquarie.
The Breakers trooped off at halftime leading 16-0 after what Taree City president Nigel Wallis said was an error-riddled performance by the Bulls. However, Wallis said the Bulls did have excuses as they were down on players.
"Unfortunately we had players away due to the fact this was supposed to be a spare weekend,'' he said.
"We had four players backing up from reserve grade and three from under 18s.''
Taree made numerous errors in the first half and that contributed to their downfall. However, Wallis said the Bulls showed character in the second half, which they won.
Centre Trae Clark was outstanding for Taree while Jake Hazard again turned in a strong effort at fullback despite carrying injury. Harry Wallis and Josh Northam toiled hard in the forwards. Captain-coach Christian Hazard did his best to rally the side.
The Bulls expect to be closer to full strength for Sunday's clash against competition leaders Port Sharks at Taree.
"We're hoping Blair Hamilton will be back soon from a knee injury while Heath Phillips should be back in the country soon. Mark Fahey is also about due to return,'' Wallis said.
Taree plays the Sharks and Old Bar in successive weeks.
