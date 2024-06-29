Mustangs score last gasp win over short-staffed Old Bar Pirates

MACLEAY Valley coach Beau Champion conceded his side did it the hard way when beating Old Bar 28-24 in the Group Three Rugby League game at Old Bar.
The Pirates went into the match without co-captain-coaches Jordan Worboys and Mick Henry, who had both booked holidays in what was originally a spare weekend. So that was difficult enough.
Old Bar then lost interchange forward Matt Prior with 30 minutes remaining when he was sent off by referee Landon Blissett for dissent. Despite all that, the Pirates were clinging to a 24-22 lead with time just about up. Then Macleay five-eighth Chris Holten, who was outstanding in the later stages of the encounter, put through what initially looked to be an innocuous kick. However, Robert Inglis scampered down the touchline and was first to the ball, diving over in the corner. Halfback Shane Davis-Caldwell then landed a mighty conversion from the sideline and the Mustangs only had to negotiate two tackles to claim the two points.
"Old Bar were missing a few today, so let's be real,'' Champion said at fulltime.
"But this is an important win for us if we want to finish in the top three. We can take confidence out of it and start believing a bit more - it's great to beat a top two side.
"We made it hard for ourselves by getting into the grind when we were behind on the scoreboard and had to chase points. We have some young guys who have to keep learning each week.
"We have to play consistently for 80 minutes. At the moment we're playing for 60, whether it's the first 20 or 20 minutes into the second half we lose our way.''
Champion said his team's poor start to the second half was a concern after they led 12-6 at halftime. Three Old Bar tries had the Pirates in front at 24-12.
"I really don't know how to describe that,'' Champion said.
"We need to improve a lot if we're going to win this thing.''
The Mustangs dominated possession for much of the first half, while Old Bar made their own task harder by continually coughing up possession, often early in the tackle count. The Pirates also had difficulties under the high ball and this led to the first try to Macleay scored by second rower Ronald Sines, who swooped on a kick grassed by Old Bar over the line.
The Pirates hit back almost immediately when prop and stand-in captain Jarred Wooster ran through a huge gap close to the line, with the conversion locking up the scores at 6-6.
A Mustangs 40/20 gave them field position not long before the break and soon after prop Drey Barker crashed over for Shane Davis-Caldwell to add the extras and it was 12-6 at oranges.
Then barnstorming Old Bar winger Simon Wise produced the run of the game early in the second half and Old Bar capitalised with a try when Shane Nigel dived over from dummy half. Eli Bijl-Kakoi landed the conversion. Interchange player Dylan Coles, who looks a real find for the Pirates, finished off a movement that started from another charge from Wise and the goal had the home side up 16-12. Coles then smashed through the line to set up a try for winger Emmanuel Soli and at 24-12 it looked as though the home side might score an unlikely win.
However, the weight of possession finally told in the last 24 minutes, with Macleay virtually camping in Old Bar territory. The Pirates compounded their problems with poor handling and ball control. Al Lockwood gave the Mustangs hope with an unconverted try before two Holten kicks produced tries to Tirrel Dungay and Ingilis to secure the match for the Mustangs.
"We made it hard on ourselves today with ill-discipline,'' Wooster said.
"We made too many errors. We fought hard and nearly had it in the end, but getting a player sent off made it tough.''
Wooster said there are positives for the Pirates.
"I thought our defence was good in patches and a couple of young boys stood up today, which is good to see,'' he said.
"Mack Green came up from under 18s and the two halves (Eli Bijl-Kakoi and Drey Mercy) steered us around. And the fact we went so close without Jordan and Mick is also good.''
He said Coles, who last played in Gundagai, is a handy pickup.
"He can only play every couple of weeks because he works away, but it's good to have him here,'' Wooster said.
Macleay Valley 28 (R Sines, D Barker, T Dungay, A Lockwood, R Inglis tries, S Davis-Caldwell 4 goals) defeated Old Bar 24 (J Wooster, S Nigel, E Soli, D Coles tries, E Bijl-Kakoi 4 goals)
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.