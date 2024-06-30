Aussie Ark records species found in the Barrington Wildlife Sanctuary

Aussie Ark has conducted intensive trapping over four nights and five days this month, recording species found in its Barrington Wildlife Sanctuary.
Ecologist Mark Sanders from EcoSmart Ecology was engaged for the venture, which involved deploying a range of traps throughout the 400-hectare property.
These included traditional carnivore and herbivore traps baited with food; elliott traps designed to catch small native rodents; pitt fall traps using a matrix of trenches, walls and buckets to corral ground dwelling invertebrates such as lizards, frogs and snakes; and aerial traps and sound-recording devices to monitor bats.
Operations manager Dean Reid directed operations and was astounded by the breadth of life in the sanctuary, both managed and naturally occurring species.
"We caught over 400 yellow-footed antechinus," Mr Reid said.
"These native marsupials are related to the Tasmanian devil so are small dasyurids complete with tiny pouches.
"We also recorded over 50 Tasmanian devils, 20 long-nosed potoroos with joeys in pouch, two frog species, three types of reptile, 23 bird species including the vulnerable masked owl, three bat species including the larger bent-wing bat which is also classified as vulnerable, and 24 mammal species in total."
Another exciting discovery was large numbers of greater gliders, sugar gliders and ringtail possums, as well as dozens of long-nosed bandicoots which have "exploded in numbers" since feral pests were removed.
Mr Reid said the ecological survey was a huge success, proving yet again how effective the sanctuary is in offering literal sanctuary for dozens of animals otherwise facing extinction.
He personally thanked Aussie Ark's sponsors and donors, and said he guessed they would be as thrilled as Aussie Ark staff at the amazing "proof of life" existing in the sanctuary.
If you'd like to help Aussie Ark continue this vital work please make your tax-deductible donation now at aussieark.org.au.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.