On the bench with Mick and Gary

That's the question On The Bench co-host answered in this week's segment
Old Bar Pirates will meet Macleay Valley in a deferred Group Three Rugby League game at Old Bar tomorrow sans their co-coaches, Worboys and Henry, who are both away. It'll be the premiers' biggest test to date.
Three deferred Group Three games will be played on Saturday in what was originally to be a spare weekend.
Bridge said at season's start that he thought Taree City would win the premiership this year. The Bulls currently sit in last place, but he hasn't given up on them yet and he explains why.
Forster's first win of the season and plans for the Kristylea Bridge Cup day were among other topics discussed today, with the Bulls tipped to end their losing streak in the annual cup clash against Wingham. Bridgie also gives his thoughts on the two State of Origin games played this week while the winner of the Manning Hotel player of the week is also announced.
On The Bench is sponsored by Classic Design Jewellers of Taree.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.