Mid-year feast for the ears

Goldheist is just as much a storyteller as she is a divine singer. Each of her songs comes with a story about how it came to fruition. Not only did she perform her own music, but gave a gobsmacking performance of Kate Bush's Wuthering Heights. She is frequently compared to Kate Bush, in fact. I would say she also reminds me of Kate Miller Heidke, and there was one song that reminded me of Tori Amos. Comparisons aside, she truly is an artist in her own right.