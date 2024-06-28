Manning River Times
Manning River Times' complete view of property

Mid-year feast for the ears

Julia Driscoll
By Julia Driscoll
Updated June 28 2024 - 12:50pm, first published 12:35pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Kantabile Chamber Choir. Picture supplied
Kantabile Chamber Choir. Picture supplied

During winter our photographer spends his weekends frantically flitting from one sporting match to another, as weekends are full of winter sports.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Julia Driscoll

Julia Driscoll

Journalist

Julia Driscoll has worked as a journalist for the Wingham Chronicle and Manning River Times since 2014. She values the deep connection with community that being a rural and regional journalist brings.

Get the latest Taree news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.