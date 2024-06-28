Mid-year feast for the ears

During winter our photographer spends his weekends frantically flitting from one sporting match to another, as weekends are full of winter sports.
However, these next few weeks his diary will include more than just sports - we've slotted in some events of the more cultural kind.
At this time of year, our community music-making groups are having their mid-year concerts.
I started my mid-year music appreciation journey with Goldheist's concert at Manning Regional Art Gallery a couple of weekends ago. The singer-songwriter from Tamworth (though definitely not a country musician) said she had heard tell of the art gallery's grand piano years ago, so was excited to be able to play it at this concert.
Goldheist is just as much a storyteller as she is a divine singer. Each of her songs comes with a story about how it came to fruition. Not only did she perform her own music, but gave a gobsmacking performance of Kate Bush's Wuthering Heights. She is frequently compared to Kate Bush, in fact. I would say she also reminds me of Kate Miller Heidke, and there was one song that reminded me of Tori Amos. Comparisons aside, she truly is an artist in her own right.
This weekend is music of a different style. Sinfonia, our region's community orchestra, is holding a concert at The MEC to celebrate their 25th anniversary. The concert program includes works by Russian composers Rimsky-Korsakov Mussorgsky and Borodin, as well as impressionists Saint-Saens and Faure, and more.
On Sunday, July 7 Kantabile Goes to Broadway at the Manning Regional Art Gallery. With favourites from Fiddler on the Roof to 42nd Street, Hair to Hamilton, Carousel to Chess, Sweet Charity to Sweeney Todd, and more, this promises to be a fun concert.
On July 14, we have the Manning Valley Concert Band presenting, fittingly as it will be Bastille Day, a French-flavoured concert at St John's Anglican Church.
If you're interested in what else is on around the traps, musical or otherwise, don't forget to check out our perpetual What's On guide.
Julia Driscoll
Acting editor
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.