Olympian Olivia Wunsch to take on the relay battle in the pool at Paris

THE Manning can lay claim to producing one member of the Australian swimming team at this Paris Olympics to start later this month.
Olivia "Liv" Wunsch, 18, will be part of the squad contesting the 4 x 100m freestyle relay. This will be her first Olympics.
Liv's mum, Alison (nee Cross) is a Wingham girl. Her nan, Sue Cross, lives in the Capital of the Upper Manning as does her uncle, Andrew Cross.
"Liv wasn't really expecting to make the team,'' Alison said from Sydney last week.
"So it's all pretty exciting for the whole family.
"She's been named in the relay squad. They have heat swimmers and if they make the final the best four will swim in that.''
A six strong squad has been named for the relay at the Paris Olympics.
The Australians are one of the favourites for the relay and Alison said it's unlikely at this stage that Liv would get a start in the final.
"But Liv should swim in the heats,'' she added.
Liv is currently in France at a pre-games training camp.
She was fifth in the 100m free at the Olympic trials in a personal best time to gain a place in the team.
Alison was a successful swimmer with the Wingham club and was good enough to qualify for the Pacific School Games while attending Wingham High.
Freestyle and butterfly were her favoured strokes.
Swimming is a family sport, with Liv following her sister, Maddie into the pool.
"Liv was always quite competitive. She won her first national title at a 16-year-old at the Australian age championships,'' Alison explained.
"This is really her first time swimming in the opens.''
Liv trains at Ryde pool in Sydney as part of the Carlile Swimming Team (established by the great Forbes and Ursula Carlile). However, Liv has had many trips to the Wingham pool to fit in training sessions while visiting her nan, Sue.
Sue was a committee member of Wingham Swimming Club for many years and her children (Alison, Andrew and Megan) were club members.
"I have many wonderful memories of Wingham pool and Wingham Swimming Club,'' Alison said.
"The early morning and after-school training sessions under coach Ron Spriggs and the weekly race nights through the summer, which provided an opportunity to compete and also socialise with other swimmers and their families.
"There was a real sense of friendship and community among the athletes and parents and it has been very satisfying to be able to share this love of swimming with my children.''
Alison, her husband Anthony and children Maddie and Tom will be heading to Paris to watch Liv swim. Her nan, uncle and other family members will be watching her progress keenly on TV.
At least they won't have to wait long to see some action.
Heats of the women's 4 x 100m freestyle relay will be on the opening day of the swimming competition, Saturday, July 27, with the final scheduled for that night.
While she'll be in the relay squad for Paris, Liv is already looking ahead to the games to be held in LA in 2028 and Brisbane in 2032, where she hopes to be even more involved as her swimming career blossoms.
