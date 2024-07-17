Rotary Honorary Life Membership for Tony

The Rotary Club of Taree on Manning awarded Anthony (Tony) Holland with Honorary Life Membership after 34 years of service to Rotary and our community.
The honour was bestowed at the club's annual changeover dinner held on June 19, 2024.
In 1990 the Rotary Club of Taree on Manning commenced its inauguration when past District Governor Dennis Rees, the brother-in-law of Tony Holland, was the main driver in recruiting likely prospects amongst professional and business men and women from the Taree area.
On March 7, 1991 the Rotary Club of Taree on Manning was chartered with Tony Holland as a Founding member, elected to the board as the first club treasurer.
Tony served on the board on many occasions and carried out the duty of club president in 1993-1994.
Four of Tony's fellow founding members, Geoff Fuller, Alan Tickle, Lyn Pullen and Peter Burgess were in attendance for the presentation of Honorary Life Membership.
In his presentation speech to Tony, club member and past president, Alan Tickle recalled many activities Tony has been involved from cleaning a home acquired by the Samaritans to be used as a group home when they were all much younger ,ato more recently helping at Bunnings barbecues and cleaning up a flood affected Rotary storage area, with Tony donning his SES protective gear.
In his acceptance speech Tony especially thanked his wife, Jeanette, who has stood by him with all his Rotary and community services.
Tony, who is now in his 90s, still continues to attend Rotary meetings with his experience and knowledge greatly appreciated by club members.
