Call for Football Mid North Coast to reinstate coach Langlar

A GROUP of concerned parents of players involved with the three Mandi Langlar-coached Mid Coast Football teams involved in Northern NSW Youth League/Premier League competitions are demanding her immediate reinstatement.
Langlar, who coached the Mid Coast under 13s, 15s and senior women's side, was sacked by the Football Mid North Coast board earlier this month. Correspondence, signed by more than 50 parents from the three teams, was sent to Football Mid North Coast's board, protesting the decision.
"The parent body was really shocked by the decision,'' a representative said.
"Mandi is such a fabulous coach and we want her reinstated in her role. She is outstanding in her role with her approach to the players in regard to their skill level and well-being. She is phenomenal.''
The representative, who asked not to be named, said the players were upset when told that Langlar would no longer be their coach.
"There were tears that night,'' the representative said.
Football Mid North Coast responded to the correspondence and stated the reasons for Langlar's dismissal.
"We have discussed the reasons and given the board our response. The board has told us the matter would be discussed at a meeting next week. We've asked for Mandi to be reinstated in the interim,'' the representative continued.
The board mentioned Langlar's alleged indiscretions and the reasons for her sacking, the representative said.
"We believe that they (the reasons) are all insignificant and don't warrant a dismissal. We feel this could have been handled in a different way.''
In communication with the parents' group, FMNC's board said a letter written and signed by Langlar to Women On Side was a "serious conduct breach".
"While written under the guise of standing up for women's football, this letter is personal in nature, lacks appropriate context, made use of confidential FMNC information and is signed off as an FMNC representative,'' the FMNC board wrote to the parents group.
Langlar has told the Times she erred in signing the letter to the group as a FMNC coach. She has made the letter available to the parents through social media.
The parent representative said Langlar goes above and beyond her role as coach.
"I've even seen her mowing the Zone Field at Taree. Everything she does is because she puts the players first,'' the representative said.
Football Mid North Coast chairman Lance Fletcher confirmed the letter will be put to a board meeting next week.
It's a decision I had to make as acting general manager.- Lance Fletcher
"This is between our former head coach of women and myself and it's a decision I had to make as acting general manager,'' Mr Fletcher said.
"This is something that has happened within our ranks and she (Langler) had the opportunity to come and talk to me about it.
"It was a tough decision to make but it is one that had to be made to protect the integrity of Football Mid North Coast.''
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.