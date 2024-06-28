Fifty Years of Football at Lansdowne edges closer

Lansdowne Football Club's 50 Years of Football event is edging closer. It is currently planned that they will host two women's matches on Friday, July 19 (kicking off at 6.30pm) with two men's matches from 1pm Saturday. The canteen will be operational during these games.
Following the Saturday games, all are invited to the Lansdowne Bowling and Recreation Club for dinner, entertainment, and other formalities.
Some of their returning cohort will be camping at the oval and are encouraging everyone to bring their vans, tents, and swags to join them around the campfire.
It would be great to see as many former players, volunteers, and supporters as possible to help celebrate this milestone event for their club and community. Enquiries via email to lansdownefc@footballmidnorthcoast.net.au.
Flyers are going out today inviting our community members to attend a free day at the Lansdowne Community Hall on Sunday, July 7 commencing at 12pm to talk about forming a Resilience Group for our community. In the past we have coped with bush fires and floods. A Resilience Group will look at being better prepared in the future if and when these events reoccur.
There will be speakers who will attend and explain how we go about achieving this and how we can help our selves and our friends and neighbours. For catering reasons please if you are interested in attending, please RSVP by Tuesday, July 2 to Margaret on 6556 7146 or Len on 6556 7354.
The Lansdowne Community Hall Market is on tomorrow, Saturday, June 29. Doors open at 8am. There will be lots of stalls packed with lots of bric-a-brac, craft, jewellery, home baked cakes, slices, jams, pickles, hand knitted items, and lots more. Stalls only $10. Morning teas, barbecue, entertainment. Come along and meet up with friends and neighbours. For further information or bookings please phone 6556 7146.
Lansdowne Rural Fire Brigade have held their annual general meeting with Bruce Everingham being returned as the captain. Senior deputy is Steve Gregory. Other deputies are Tim Buxton, John Hawkins, Alister Breingan and Danial Gaul. Alister Breingan is the brigade secretary and Ray Scott is the treasurer.
The Brigade are always looking for new members to join them. If you have ever had thoughts on thinking about joining them or you would want information you can message them on their Facebook site.
The Lansdowne Fishing Club's next outing will be on the weekend of July 6-7 with the target species being morwong and salmon.
The Fishing Club is holding a pairs bowls comp on Saturday, July 13 starting at 10am. Anyone wishing to play must have their names in on the list at the club by Sunday, July 7. You do not need to be a bowler to enter. For further information about the bowls, you can contact Steve on 0412 124 405 or any of the Fishing Club members.
The next seafood night will be held on Saturday, July 13. There will be 15 seafood trays, 13 meat trays, one fruit and vegetable tray and a $40 supporter's tray.
The Lansdowne Open Music Day was held last Sunday and was another enjoyable day with around 50 people attending to watch 13 artists perform throughout the day. It was a sombre day as they remembered their drummer and good friend who passed away through the week.
Their next show will be held on July 28 and will be a Christmas in July theme with a prize for best decorated table and for the best dressed persons.
Anyone wanting further information about the day or the open music in general can contact Jenni on 0431 347 772 or visit their Facebook page Lansdowne Open Music Day.
The Moorland Community Hall committee would like to use their local hall more for their community, so they are appealing to the community for extra hands to help them out. If you would like to know more about how you can help, please phone Stewart on 0427 650 550.
