Fifty Years of Football at Lansdowne edges closer

By Margaret Haddon
June 28 2024 - 10:49am
Lansdowne Football Club's 50 Years of Football event is edging closer. It is currently planned that they will host two women's matches on Friday, July 19 (kicking off at 6.30pm) with two men's matches from 1pm Saturday. The canteen will be operational during these games.

