Tinonee Topics: Tinonee Hall showcases village's rich past

By Pam Muxlow
Updated June 27 2024 - 11:53am, first published 10:00am
Thanks to the talents of local resident and member of Tinonee Memorial School of Arts Hall and the Tinonee Historical Society Peter Langdown, the hall now boasts a collection of framed historical photographs displaying a time line of the village's history. They were installed in time for the recent community event held a couple of Saturdays ago.

