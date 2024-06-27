Tinonee Topics: Tinonee Hall showcases village's rich past

Thanks to the talents of local resident and member of Tinonee Memorial School of Arts Hall and the Tinonee Historical Society Peter Langdown, the hall now boasts a collection of framed historical photographs displaying a time line of the village's history. They were installed in time for the recent community event held a couple of Saturdays ago.
Congratulations to the Tinonee Public School Dancers who performed on June 18 at Port Macquarie's Glasshouse and delivered a spectacular performance.
On Friday, June 28 the Girls' Zone Soccer Day is being held so we wish them good luck and hope they have a win.
Last day of term two is Friday, July 5 but before that the Touch Football Knockout Gala Day is being held on Monday, July 1 and best wishes go to the team members participating from Tinonee.
Happy birthday wishes go out to Tinonee Historical Society member Valda Minns of Taree, who celebrates another one on Monday, July 1 - best wishes and have a wonderful day.
Wednesday, July 3 will see the members of the Tinonee Friendship Club come to the Tinonee Museum for a visit and will later enjoy morning tea with the members - not sure how many will make it, but it is great to see the folk and I am sure the displays will bring back a lot of memories for them.
John and I enjoyed a visit, albeit a very brief one, from son Andrew and wife Sharona with grandchildren Keala and Korben who were on their way to holiday in Tasmania for seven days.
They arrived last Friday night and were off again early Saturday morning headed for Albury. We heard they had made it safely stopping along the way to show the young ones the Big Merino at Goulburn and The Dog on The Tucker Box at Gundagai.
Sunday they were off again headed for Geelong ready to board the vessel to take them across Bass Strait to Devonport and then on to their accommodation at Seven Mile Beach for their holiday which I am sure they will enjoy.
We have been getting phone calls saying how much they are enjoying the "Apple Isle" and they have visited the Seahorse Museum. Cataract George, Port Arthur and have done the tree tops walk so far and the weather has been quite pleasant and not too cold.
Popped into Darren's butcher shop in Isabella Street Wingham and made myself known to him and was surprised to see the great range of meats he has for sale. We had heard they make good meat pies so John bought one for his lunch on Monday and agreed it was very good.
Good luck to Darren and his staff on their enterprise and hope that they get all the support from the locals they deserve.
Great to see that The Bank Guest House in Bent Street has received a fresh coat of paint and looks very elegant.
Not only has the above premises been given a fresh look I also notice that the former butcher's shop - Gibson and Skinner's - on the corner of Bent and Farquahar streets, which is now the pizza shop, had also benefited from a fresh coat of paint on it's front. The head of the bullock really looks impressive. Hope they were able to do it under Heritage Grant funding as we need to keep these premises looking their best for the tourists that make their way to Wingham.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.