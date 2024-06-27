Tinonee Topics: Tinonee Hall showcases village's rich past

Not only has the above premises been given a fresh look I also notice that the former butcher's shop - Gibson and Skinner's - on the corner of Bent and Farquahar streets, which is now the pizza shop, had also benefited from a fresh coat of paint on it's front. The head of the bullock really looks impressive. Hope they were able to do it under Heritage Grant funding as we need to keep these premises looking their best for the tourists that make their way to Wingham.