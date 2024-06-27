Snapper snared from northern and southern close in grounds

OUTSIDE anglers are scoring good catches of snapper from the close in grounds, both north and south.
Wider outside the kingfish are taking jigs and baits. Flathead are being boated by anglers in the mouth of the Manning.
On the beaches tailor, salmon and bream have been landed. The bream are moving north to spawn.
Crowdy beach on the southern end is the best place for bream.
In the river bream and luderick are plentiful. Fresh yabbies fished at night before and after high tide will get you a bag.
The flathead have nearly all gone upstream and good bags of fish have been landed around Taree Estate and up the Lansdowne River.
The current good spell of weather should continue for the next week.
Meanwhile, the Hastings River remains a haven for flathead enthusiasts, with reports of catches throughout. Luderick fishing has picked up at the breakwalls, with anglers reporting nice catches around a kilo all week.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.