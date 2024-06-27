Manning River Times
Manning River Times' complete view of property
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

Snapper snared from northern and southern close in grounds

By Ian Pereira
June 27 2024 - 3:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

OUTSIDE anglers are scoring good catches of snapper from the close in grounds, both north and south.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Taree news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.