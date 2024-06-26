Manning River Times
A fab field for golf despite the wet conditions on another 'Rainyday'

By Mark Newnham
June 26 2024 - 2:00pm
UNFORTUNATELY last Saturday, in-part, lived-up to its new moniker of Rainyday. Thanks to all those golfers who persevered through the rain and chilly conditions. We had a fabulous field of 134, no doubt due in no small part to Adam Cause's very generous sponsorship from Manning Mowers and BBQs. I am still searching for the scallywag, or wag'ette, who washed their car on Rainyday morning.

