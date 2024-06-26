A fab field for golf despite the wet conditions on another 'Rainyday'

UNFORTUNATELY last Saturday, in-part, lived-up to its new moniker of Rainyday. Thanks to all those golfers who persevered through the rain and chilly conditions. We had a fabulous field of 134, no doubt due in no small part to Adam Cause's very generous sponsorship from Manning Mowers and BBQs. I am still searching for the scallywag, or wag'ette, who washed their car on Rainyday morning.
The event of the day was a "Shambles" 4 person medley stableford, best 2 scores to count. Adam Cause's team, including Pete Doherty and Pete's nephews Sam and Ben Ferguson, scored an impressive 100 points, particularly given they played in the worst of the conditions. However, Adam and his team very kindly offered to relegate themselves out of the prizepool to 4th position.
Thanks also to Pete Doherty for being MC for the presentation frivolities.
Results were: winners Brett Gorman, Chris Martin, Peter Shutes, Danny Maurer 95 points, runners-up Brent Yarnold, Graeme Dun,Tim Magin,Bryan Schmitzer 93 C/B, 3rd: Roy Hills, Jesse Sandercoe, Daniel Berner, Ben Petrisic 93
Coming up
THIS Saturday, June 29, will be the postponed qualifying round of the Stack family knockout 4ball matchplay - 32 pairs will qualify. The daily event will comprise a members 4nall and womens' 4ball.
Don't forget to check if you do ultimately qualify, as it would be a great outcome to see all qualifiers complete at least the first round. The first round will be played on July 14, and for this year only, there is an option to play the first round before this date, by mutual agreement.
If you qualify and are perhaps not familiar with some of the variations to the format of play for matchplay, reach-out to the golf management committee or the pro shop team. For example, the usual hole ratings we use for our regular club events do not apply. Every hole, at every affiliated golf course across Australia, has the same common hole rating, still 1 to 18.
The following Saturday, July 6, is the Classic Design Jewellers monthly medal. Let's hope that Chris Mylonas' recent record of being a rainmaker doesn't continue.
In masters pennants last Sunday, Taree unfortunately weren't able to rest a point from the home Port side. This left the Port Macquarie team with an unassailable lead in the masters table, so the final round of masters pennants has been cancelled, with Port already declared the victors.
Thanks
MANY thanks to the Manning River Times for publishing last week's database newsletter on their Facebook page. The Times has a very long history of supporting and promoting golf with features and photos in the Greater Manning. This will now be a regular feature in the Times' online coverage.
World golf
SOUTH Korea's Amy Yang claimed her first major win on the women's LPGA tour, at the weekend's Women's PGA Championship. It was her 75th start in a major, winning with 7 under. Amy honed her early golf skills at school on the Gold Coast. Minjee and Hannah were the best Aussies, both tied for 24th at 4 over.
Women will again feature in the next major, the Evian Championship, ironically at the Evian Resort in France. Play will be July 11-14
The next men's major will be the open championship, played at Royal Troon, July 18-21. This course is home to the infamous Postage Stamp par 3. Colin Montgomery famously said when it blows, you are better-off throwing the ball to the green.
Reminder
WITH the odd shower, and heavy dew, and precious little drying conditions, can we take note of, and abide-by, all directions for carts in-place on the course, and any directions from the pro-shop staff or daily conditions of play.
The greens are in fabulous condition at present, so let's all agree to fix our pitch-marks, and also one other, on every green.
Just a reminder to always check in with the pro-shop before you start social play, even if you hold playing plus membership.
