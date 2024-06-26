A return to normal market activity for real estate sales - almost

Real estate sales in the Mid-Coast region appear to have returned to a degree of normality after the goldrush days of COVID that saw an influx of out-of-town buyers.
With the hysteria surrounding lockdowns now relegated to a thing of the recent past, the number of metropolitan escapees driving real estate sales throughout the Mid-Coast region appears also to have diminished.
It is a point noted by Ray White Manning Valley principal, Rob Chapman.
"It's probably more of a normalised market at the moment than what we saw a couple of years ago. We certainly saw an influx of people into the area a couple of years ago," Mr Chapman said.
Using a three bedroom house in Taree as an example, data from domain.com indicates an increase in the median price of $320,000 back in 2020 subsequently jumping to $480,000 in 2023. This has since dipped to $470,000 for 2024.
One segment reflecting the slowing of the market is that of investors, while purchases from families looking to upgrade to more valuable premises have also slowed.
While the change indicates a return to a more normalised state, Mr Chapman believes there remains plenty of potential should a property be accompanied by an appropriate campaign and marketing with good results still able to be achieved.
Citing as an example a river-view property in Chatham that received 99 inquiries over a four-week period that included 49 inspections during that time, with the property eventually going under the hammer for almost $200,000 over the reserve price.
The hospital's got 30 new recruits coming to the area that are needing housing...if the opportunity is there for them to buy property that encourages them to stay.- Ray White Taree principal, Rob Chapman
While the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) has maintained the cash rate at 4.35 per cent as of June, remaining stable since November 2023, cost of living pressures appear to have had an effect on mortgage stress, discouraging some potential buyers.
In the meantime, with inflation receding and calls for the RBA to lower interest rates and the disruptive effects of the pandemic of a lessening immediate concern, a full return to normal market activities seems likely in the near future.
"Jobs are still strong and people are still able to earn money so that's favourable, but I think once there's some stability in the market regarding interest rates and the like then things will sort of progress as they would normally do," Mr Chapman said.
