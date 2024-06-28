Manning River Times
Manning River Times' complete view of property
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

Wingham skatepark transformed by local artists

Julia Driscoll
By Julia Driscoll
June 28 2024 - 5:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

What was once a bit of an eyesore in Wingham, the Wingham skatepark is now now an eye-catching and colourful location, thanks to Wingham couple Sarah Williams and Travis O'Neill.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Julia Driscoll

Julia Driscoll

Journalist

Julia Driscoll has worked as a journalist for the Wingham Chronicle and Manning River Times since 2014. She values the deep connection with community that being a rural and regional journalist brings.

Get the latest Taree news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.