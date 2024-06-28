Wingham skatepark transformed by local artists

What was once a bit of an eyesore in Wingham, the Wingham skatepark is now now an eye-catching and colourful location, thanks to Wingham couple Sarah Williams and Travis O'Neill.
The skatepark was a drab, unattractive (some might say, ugly) place for kids to play, and was often being tagged with graffiti.
Now, it is covered in artwork by Sarah and Travis, designed to appeal to the children who use the facility with a wall full of cartoon characters, a cartoon space scene and many more creations, including a nod to Wingham with a flying pig and a tiger.
In fact, the cartoon wall was done in consultation with kids who turned up when Sarah and Travis were at work.
Sarah and Travis are Wingham locals, and when Peter, who regularly cleans up graffiti around town, put a Facebook post up looking for people to paint the skatepark, Sarah and Travis put their hands up.
The couple had been wanting to do it for a long time before they saw Peter's post, so were eager to get started.
"We got free rein to do whatever we wanted!" Sarah said.
It has taken the couple around two months from start to finish, all done in what little spare time the pair have, given their work schedules, their family life with two children Izzy and Jax, a bout of influenza B, and, of course, rain.
"It was a matter of trying to get the time where we both could be down there at the same time just so we could bounce off each other, and say what was looking good and what wasn't," Sarah said.
"We were trying to do it on the days where the kids were at school, not just ours, so we weren't in their way."
However, they also painted on days the kids weren't in school. Jax helped his mum out painting the cartoon wall.
Sarah and Travis were fully prepared to fund the venture themselves and did not want donations from anyone to help out.
However, they didn't have a choice. On progress posts on Facebook, people expressed their delight at the changes to the skatepark and wanted to help out.
"Bent on Food gave us a coffee voucher, and we had one of Travis's old football coaches stop and give us $50 for some paints," Sarah said.
"And then we had a lovely lady give us a $50 Bunnings voucher that she no longer wanted, and another lady, I think she gave us $300. I wouldn't take it out of her hand. I said 'no, no, no, we're funding it, it's our spray paint'. And she said, 'No, I won't take no for an answer'm and she threw it in my handbag!"
The first outlay of spray paints cost Sarah and Travis $300, and Posca paint pens, for finer detail, another $200.
"When we started running out, that's when someone would stop (and donate)," Sarah said.
While Travis is an artist who enjoys painting, wood burning and carving, this is only the second time he has ever used spray paint.
Sarah doesn't consider herself an artist.
"I've never drawn anything before, apart from little 'brain farts' at home," she said.
However, Sarah is responsible for the cartoon wall with entirely recognisable cartoon characters, and the space scene on another section.
"It was the best time me and my partner have had together in a long time and it was so much fun," Sarah said.
"We want to do more! Let us do the telegraph poles!"
