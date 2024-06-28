Ill-discipline proving costly for Manning Ratz

MANNING River Ratz may invite a referee to the club's training session in a bid to improve the side's discipline in Lower North Coast Rugby Union matches.
The Ratz have now dropped successive games, to Wauchope Thunder and Wallamba.
Club president Steve Rees said ill-discipline was a major factor in both.
"We might need some advice from the referees as to where we're going wrong,'' Rees said.
"Last weekend against Wallamba it was two tries a piece and penalty goals proved to be the difference. Wauchope scored all their points from penalty goals the week before,'' Rees said.
"So this is an area we need to improve. We were aiming to go through the competition unbeaten, but that's not going to happen now. But we're still on top of the comp and we want to get a home major semi-final.''
The Ratz sit out the bye this weekend and Rees said they have also had problems with injuries and player unavailability. However, the club's women's 10s remain unbeaten.
In games on Saturday Forster Tuncurry head to Wauchope to play the Thunder, with Gloucester to tackle Thunder in women's 10s.
Old Bar Clams will be at home to Wallamba in what has been described as a must win game for the Clams.
