Brett Bellamy to target Grafton campaign after Change The Date's win

COFFS Harbour trainer Brett Bellamy is aiming at a Grafton winter campaign with Change The Date after the three-year-old gelding's splendid win at Taree on Tuesday.
Change The Date, at the big odds of $16, showed plenty of fight in the straight to take out the last race of the day - the Stacks Law Firm Country Boosted Benchmark 58 Handicap over 1412 metres.
"He's always shown us potential, he was just a bit immature and had to get past that," Bellamy said after the win.
"I thought this race was a bit of a worry, stepping up to 1400 on the heavy track and with the wide barrier and big weight, but I said to the owners that we needed this run under our belt because we want to go to Grafton.
"There's a lead-up race there for him on Sunday week and depending on what he does in that we might give the Grafton Guineas a crack.
"He did the job well at Taree. I thought he'd run well, but that he might run out of gas. But he's done a super job to get home and Jonny (Grisedale) rode him a treat.
"He's a Bobs Bonus horse as well, so he puts the bonus money in our pocket. He's going to improve on this run too, so that's the best thing about it going forward."
