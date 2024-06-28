Pirates will be without both captains for Macleay encounter

OLD Bar will go into Saturday's Group Three Rugby League game against Macleay Valley at Old Bar minus captain-coaches, Mick Henry and Jordan Worboys.
Both are unavailable.
"This was supposed to be a spare weekend, with no games, so we're both going away,'' Henry explained.
"This was arranged ages ago.''
Prop Jarrad Wooster will take over as captain.
Worboys' replacement at halfback is still something of an unknown due to injury.
"Eli Bijl-Kakoi will be the half providing his ankle is alright,'' Henry said.
"We'll probably move Drey Mercy in there as well and Shane Nigel might find himself there.''
The hooking role is also throwing up a few problems, with no obvious replacement for Henry.
"Shane Nigel might start start at hooker and Lleyton Henry will probably get some game time there,'' Henry said.
Henry concedes this will be a test for the Pirates, although with five wins from as many starts, he pointed out the side is in a good position. The Pirates lead the competition with Port Sharks.
"It is what it is, we'll just have to get through it,'' Henry said.
Saturday's game was deferred from June 16 due to wet weather. The Pirates had already booked the other spare round on July 27 to play the Sharks.
Henry said this will also help the Pirates on the course of action to take should either he or Worboys be sidelined later in the season.
"It'll also be a good chance for a couple of boys to play in different positions,'' he said.
Henry added it is also an opportunity for Wooster to improve his captaincy record.
"He captained us once when we had no players at Wingham a couple of years back and they touched us up by 50 points,'' Henry said.
"He said he hasn't got a good strike rate, so he's looking to improve it.''
Old Bar Reserve was closed earlier this week after last Saturday's rain. The Pirates had a video session on Tuesday as a number of players were feeling the effects of the physical clash against Wingham last Saturday.
"Hopefully we'll be able to have a captain's run on Friday night,'' Henry said.
However, Henry said the field should be in good order for Saturday.
While the Mustangs have been somewhat inconsistent, he's expecting Saturday will be a tough assignment for the Pirates. Macleay battled for much of the game before downing Port City at Smithtown last Sunday.
"There's never an easy game against the Mustangs,'' Henry said.
Meanwhile, the Pirates have confirmed that Saturday, July 13 will be the annual Old Boys Day. This will be the round nine clash against Taree City.
