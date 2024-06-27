Battle for Bulls to play finals

TAREE City captain-coach Christian Hazard concedes his side now faces a battle to make the Group Three Rugby League final five.
The Bulls sit in last place, with just one point from a draw a fortnight ago with Wauchope. Taree heads to Port Macquarie on Saturday to tackle Port City Breakers. The competition is at the halfway point.
"I'm not too sure but I think we pretty much need to win every game from here to be in the five,'' Hazard said.
"It will be tough.''
He admits the mood in the club was sombre after last Sunday's 22-16 loss to Forster-Tuncurry, a game the Bulls led 16-8 with 18 minutes left. Hazard pointed out the Bulls have led the last two games deep into the second half but from a possible four competition points, they've only come up with one.
"That's disappointing, but there's nothing we can do about it now, we just have to move onto the next game,'' he said.
Hazard said he hopes to again play under 18 hooker Matt Burnes off the bench. The slightly built Burnes produced a busy display from dummy half against the Hawks.
"I threw him in the middle and I thought he held his own,'' Hazard said.
"I'm proud of him. Matty's a good chance of staying with us if he gets through his under 18s game okay. We'll probably sit him on the bench again.''
Hazard's brother, Jake, has played fullback for the past two games, and is likely to stay there on Saturday. He usually plays in the halves.
"We do miss a bit of Jake's contact in the front line but he's a good returner of the ball and is strong in defence,'' Hazard said.
"At this stage we'll have the same team as last week.''
Hazard was best on ground against the Hawks, scoring two tries and making a number of breaks in general play. He had off-season surgery on a troublesome knee and says that's done the trick.
He charged down a kick and ran nearly 50 metres to score one try.
"I didn't think I was going to make it,'' he laughed.
"I'd have been no chance last year because of the knee, so it was good to stride out a bit.''
