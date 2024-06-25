Teenager charged after alleged knife incident at Wingham

A teenage boy will appear in court following an incident at Wingham High School
About 2pm Tuesday, June 25, police were called to Wingham High School after a man and woman were allegedly threatened by a young person with a knife.
The 14-year-old left the scene, however, was arrested by police a short time later nearby.
He was taken to Taree Police Station and charged with assault occasioning actual bodily harm, two counts of armed with intent to commit indictable offence, and use knife in public place-cause person to fear for safety.
He was refused bail to appear before a Children's Court on Wednesday, June 26.
