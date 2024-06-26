Hunter dancer takes Taree and District Eisteddfod's top prize

Seventeen-year-old Hunter-based dancer, Emily Gabites has taken out Taree and District Eisteddfod's most prestigious prize, the Roma Liggins Perpetual Scholarship.
The scholarship awards Emily with $2500, as well as her name in gold leaf on the Honour Board at the Manning Entertainment Centre.
When Emily was asked how she felt on being awarded the scholarship, she said she was "very surprised".
"I wasn't expecting that! I'm also very grateful," Emily said.
Emily lives in Oswald (near Lochinvar), and is in year 12 at the Hunter School of Performing Arts. However, she has strong ties to the Manning Valley. Her grandparents are Margaret Ezzy and the late Bob Ezzy.
She has been competing at the Taree Eisteddfod since 2018. Over the years she has had numerous placings and wins in solos across various styles of dance, and 14 championship awards, the first as an 11-year-old competing against dancers three years older than her.
Emily won the Jazz Scholarship in 2021, 2022 and 2024, and received a Smile Scholarship in 2019 and again this year.
Emily says the prize money from the Roma Liggins Scholarship will go towards furthering her dance career.
Her goal is to become a professional dancer, and she is already in the process of auditioning for professional jobs as she finishes school this year.
"I'm still in the process of working out what I will be doing," Emily said.
The section awards of $500 for each winner were: Speech and Drama - Charlotte Wilkins, Piano- Joshua Walraven, and Instrumental - Joscelyn Grieve.
The $1000 Smile Scholarship awards went to Arianwen Dastoor, Georgia Dulley, Coco Solomon, Georgia McDowell, Zoe Roberts, Emily Gabites, Maeve Pepper, Lara Coleman, Kaylan O'Keefe, Joscelyn Grieve, Gus Griffin, Marija Tutman, and Mano Wechtler-Heyden.
The Smile scholarships were increased this year, from $750 to $1000. Tim Stack, president of the Taree and District Eisteddfod, said it was time for the increase as the scholarships were $750 for 16 years.
"One thousand is the new 750!" Mr Stack said.
The Claire Squires Smile Scholarship Award for $1000 was won by Dance Elite Forster/Tuncurry.
The two-month-long Eisteddfod traditionally wraps up with a grand concert where winning performances are showcased and the major awards given out. This year the concert was organised for the first time by Rhys Edwards.
Mr Stack thanked Rhys and everyone else involved in the running of the Eisteddfod in his welcoming speech at the concert, as well as performers and their parents.
Mr Stack made mention of the longevity of the Eisteddfod, now in it's 57th year.
"We're coming up on 60 years. You've got grandkids (of original entrants) coming through and they're the one that, I think some cases, are now the new entrants, but some of our children are now adjudicators," Mr Stack said.
"We've got grandchildren (of original entrants) aged eight and we've got children who are 35-40 doing the adjudicating.
"Our Eisteddfod is now seeing adjudicators who have tread these very boards!" Mr Stack said.
