My Shout: PhD or not to PhD that's the question

A LEARNED acquaintance of this correspondent (such people exist) recently informed us of a life changing event.
It's all to do with a PhD that she is doing, or studying, or whatever. Anyhoo, she has recently gained a scholarship from somewhere or other, which, in her words, will enable her to naval gaze for the next three and a bit years.
We started to think about this while freezing at Old Bar Reserve last Saturday, covering the Group Three Rugby League clash betwixt the Old Bar Pirates and Wingham Tigers.
Actually, it was beyond freezing. There were no brass monkeys in sight. Thing is, we left a reasonably balmy Taree earlier that afternoon not expecting to counter an Arctic blizzard. So we weren't dressed appropriately for the conditions.
Stoically we sat through the 80 plus minutes of the first grade encounter as the rain tumbled down and the temperature plummeted.
"There must be an easier way to make a living,'' we mumbled.
We managed to make it home where we wrote the game report and then settled into the comparative warmth of Struggle Street to watch the Roosters obliterate the hapless Bulldogs in the NRL, so the story had sort of a happy ending.
But we started thinking, which is rare at anytime, even more so on a Saturday evening. Maybe we should try and get a PhD.
We could cop being paid to navel gaze. Why, we're a renowned navel gazer. If navel gazing was an Olympic sport, we'd be in medal contention at Paris next month.
So why not navel gaze, which is apparently important, in the process of PhDing.
There is an obvious problem. We don't really know what a PhD is. We guess it has something to do with university and unfortunately we were never smart enough to get a start at uni. But we won't let that deter us.
A Google search indicates that a PhD is a Doctor of Philosophy - considered the highest postgraduate achievement, no less.
Apparently we would have to research something PhD worthy. How's this for a topic: Why would an ageing reporter, now in the winter of his life, risk frostbite to cover a local football game at a glacial Old Bar ground?
PhD? This could be bigger than just a humble PhD. It has the potential for a Hollywood blockbuster starring one of the Hemsworth boys in the lead role.
Anyway, back to reality. Where do we head this Saturday?
Looks like it's Old Bar again.
Let's hope the weather's a bit warmer. Unless we just stay at home and navel gaze.
