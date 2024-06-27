Lil Pinner retains berth in Northern NSW football squad

LIL Pinner thought her chances of retaining her spot in the Northern NSW under 15s football team for the National Youth Championships were shot when she injured her ankle a few weeks out of the selection trials.
She was a member of the squad last year for the titles held in Sydney. However, Lil was playing for an under 17s side in a gala day when she badly bruised her ankle.
"I could hardly walk and I was on crutches,'' she said.
"I made the (Northern NSW) side last year, but I wasn't too confident about this time.''
However, her fears were allayed when the 18 strong squad was announced. Lil's on her way to Melbourne next week for the championships.
Lil is the Manning River Times-Iguana Sport Award winner for this week, earning a $50 open order from Iguana.
Selectors named 32 players to take part in the final trials in Newcastle.
"I was a bit surprised (to be selected), I thought the ankle injury might have taken me out,'' she said.
Lil expects to play midfield at Melbourne where Northern NSW will aim to improve on their third placing from last year.
She said this season's squad will be similar to 2023.
"There are a couple of changes, but it's pretty much the same,'' she said.
"We should go pretty well.''
Lil plays for Mid Coast Football under 15s in the Northern NSW Youth League.
"I think we're coming fourth, but we have three or four catch-up games to play yet,'' she said.
A total of 10 sides play in the Premier Youth League. Mid Coast is the only team from outside of Newcastle, so there's plenty of travel involved.
"It's pretty intense,'' she said.
"Especially with the A-League season ending, because a lot of the (Newcastle) Jets players come back into our comp. It can get quite rough.
"But I'm enjoying it.''
Mid Coast fields by far the youngest side in the women's premier league and doesn't get the advantage of calling on A-League stars.
This is Lil's third year with Mid Coast.
Lil started playing football when she was five with the Cundletown Jets before she was selected in the talented players squads, which leads into the youth league.
She received an offer to go into the Jets system after the nationals last year.
"I decided to stick with Mid Coast for another year,'' she said.
"There would have been a lot of travel, because the Jets sides are in Sydney most weekends. I'd also have to train in Newcastle in the mornings.''
However, that may change.
"There are a few things going on,'' Lil said.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.