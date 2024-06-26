Billy's two Taree wins before a Gold Coast holiday

HARD-working jockey Billy Cray has had his fun on the track for the week, riding a winning double at the Taree meeting on Tuesday, and now it's time for some fun off it with his three-year-old son, Alby.
"I'm suspended for the rest of the week, it's left over from the Tamworth meeting last Friday," Cray said. "I took the rides I was already booked for and now I'm off until the Scone meeting next Tuesday.
"So I'll take my little boy Alby up to the Gold Coast for the weekend and we'll go to Movie World. I'm sure we'll have a great time together."
Scone-based Cray is like so many country jockeys in that he travels far and wide in a bid to find the winners.
Recently he has ridden at meetings at Walgett, Moree, Gunnedah, Dubbo and Wellington as well as Taree.
His two winners at Taree are both trained by Nikki Pollock at Scone and were each very well fancied in the betting.
Bright Legend was the $1.55 favourite in the Christmas In July At MVRC Country Boosted Maiden Plate over 1614 metres and Fill A Promise was the $2.80 second favourite in the 2024 Le Tour De Taree Benchmark 58 Handicap over 1007 metres.
"I ride a lot of for the Pollocks in races and also in trackwork at Scone," Cray said. "I ride a lot of work at Scone. I'm there every day unless I'm away between meetings.
"Nikki and her husband Ben are good friends of mine as well, so it's really nice to win for them. They do it as a family and they're great people to ride for.
"I thought we had great chances with both horses. I was really confident with Fill A Promise, I was pretty certain it would win. Bright Legend is a little bit more quirky, but we got the job done.
"If you're on the best horse in the race and it likes wet ground, which was the case with both of them, you should be able to win. It makes them easier to ride."
Cray says the long drives to get to racecourses doesn't bother him and that he just puts it down as all part of the job.
"I go everywhere. Wherever I get the rides, I go," he said. "I've been out to places like Warren and Coonamble - wherever the best opportunities are, I take them. If I'm not sure of the way there I just put the Sat Nav on and go."
