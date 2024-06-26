Manning River Times
Billy's two Taree wins before a Gold Coast holiday

By Greg Prichard
June 26 2024 - 11:00am
HARD-working jockey Billy Cray has had his fun on the track for the week, riding a winning double at the Taree meeting on Tuesday, and now it's time for some fun off it with his three-year-old son, Alby.

