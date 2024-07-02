Celebrating 57 years of voice, interests and education of Women in Taree

Members of Taree VIEW Club came together to celebrate 57 years of the club's existence in Taree.
The members partied with a luncheon at Club Taree on Tuesday, June 25, 2024.
The club invited neigbouring VIEW clubs to join them in their celebrations.
VIEW, which stands for Voice, Interests and Education of Women, is a network of close to 300 clubs and more than 14,000 women throughout Australia. It provides a place for women to connect in the community, enjoy social activities, and develop lasting friendships - all while supporting the work of children's education charity, The Smith Family.
The Taree VIEW Club supports the Smith Family's Learning for Life program, and hosts to raise funds for their projects.
If you're interested in joining the club contact Margaret on 0448 561 110.
