Bright beginnings with quality education Advertising Feature

The 2024 Kindy class at St Joseph's Primary School, Taree. Pictures supplied

Choosing the right school for your child is one of life's most important decisions. It's where your child will spend their formative years, shaping the people they will eventually become.

Welcome to the Catholic Diocese of Maitland-Newcastle. Schools here profoundly impact the lives of young people, their families, and the communities they serve.

The Diocese operates 58 schools with over 5,000 dedicated staff, educating over 20,000 students across the communities of Newcastle, Maitland, Lake Macquarie, Port Stephens, the Manning Valley and Upper Hunter Valley regions.

Catholic Schools ensure each and every student is known and receives a quality education in a supportive environment. Each student has the opportunity to grow academically, spiritually, physically and emotionally.

The Catholic school family welcomes all who seek the lifelong value of a Catholic education and strives to help every child reach their potential.

"We cater for a range of learning needs and endeavour to support each individual in their learning journey. We aim for our graduates to live prosperous, purposeful lives who aspire to make meaningful contributions to their community," a spokesperson said.

"Our dedicated teachers and learning support staff deliver high-quality education supported by modern technology across a broad range of subjects, where students are invited to discover and develop their individual skills, talents and abilities."

Along with a challenging academic curriculum, students can apply their unique skills and interests in various co-curricular pursuits.

"Our students enjoy excellent facilities, such as state-of-the-art learning hubs and libraries, sporting spaces, STEM laboratories and workshops, theatres, industrial kitchens and cafés in our secondary schools for those studying the Vocational Education and Training (VET) courses."

The Catholic Diocese has received unprecedented demand for school entry. This demand, combined with the desire to provide a pathway from Kindergarten through to Year 12, has led to the Diocese revising and adjusting the Enrolment Policy.

The new policy sets out the prioritisation for enrolment.

When considering the priority of enrolment for secondary education, a commitment to Catholic education means enrolment at a CDMN primary school from Kindergarten or at least the start of Year 4 for priority enrolment for secondary schools.

For more information visit www.mn.catholic.edu.au.