Reclassifying The Lakes Way

Deputy mayor, Alan Tickle is asking his fellow councillors to support a notice of motion which will ask the Minister for Regional Transport and Roads, Jenny Aitchison to reclassify part of The Lakes Way.
Cr Tickle would like the section from the Failford Road intersection north to the Pacific Highway near Godfrey Hill, Rainbow Flat reclassified a state road.
The motion will be debated at this week's MidCoast Council monthly ordinary meeting tomorrow, Wednesday, June 26.
Part of the road was formally a state road as the Pacific Highway prior to upgrading, Cr Tickle said.
"The road is a strategic link for the Forster area to Manning Base Hospital, whereas the alternate route of Failford Road has at times been cut during storm events or floods," he said.
Making of ordinary rates for 2024-25 also will be debated during the meeting, as well as tendering for the Food Organic and Garden Organic (FOGO) processing facility.
An update will also be given on the Wingham Beautification program.
To see what else is on the MidCoast Council agenda for the ordinary meeting on June 26, go to www.midcoast.nsw.gov.au/Your-Council/Council-meetings/Agendas-and-minutes.
