Manning Netball's strong performance at state titles

MANNING Valley Netball Association's open team lost just six games from 17 in division two at the Hart Sport senior state titles held at Narellan.
This placed Manning in seventh place in the championship that was conducted over three days.
"Every game was often won or lost by very close margins. A great deal of skill, determination and teamwork was exhibited over the tournament,'' a team spokeswoman said.
The tightness of the competition can be evidenced by the fact that Manning was able to beat the team that placed second by 10 goals and narrowly lost to the winning side by only one goal.
By the end of the campaign there were exhausted bodies, many bruises, severe blisters and fractured fingers.
"There was also a great deal of camaraderie, friendship, teamwork and determination on display. To say we are proud of this team and their dedication would be an understatement,'' the spokeswoman continued.
"Months of training and preparation was most certainly worth the effort.''
The squad was Lane Poland (team and association captain), Kiara Hollis (assistant coach), Jessica Eagles, Hope Extrem, Mali Hoadley, Kristen Hillier, Katie Hogan, Tilly Hollis, Mia Newland and Eden Rogers. Coach was Sasha Cairns, manager Jenny Anderson and primary carer Finlay Harry.
Manning Valley opens thank all the supporters who came to watch over the weekend along with the Manning Valley Netball executive team, and the umpires who accompanied the side the titles.
"It was an experience we will never forget.''
The association's junior teams will play in the junior championships next month.
