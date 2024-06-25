The MEC's new season guide 'Act 2' out now

The Manning Entertainment Centre's Act 2 season guide for the second half of 2024 has been released.
With 22 different performances on stage from July to December, there's something for everyone to enjoy this season, so you can laugh, dance, tap your feet and discover amazing acts from around the globe.
In early July, the entertainment kicks off with stellar comedy from The Grandparents Club and Melbourne International Comedy Festival Roadshow, both guaranteed to fill your evening with joy and belly laughs.
July also brings live shows by tribute bands Superstar performing the Carpenters songbook, and Australian Eagles performing hits of the Eagles.
You can also watch the cinematic excellence of Shakespeare's Macbeth, filmed at London's National Theatre in a "full voltage" production not to be missed.
In August, families will love seeing Grug live on stage. Stunning design and beautiful live puppetry combine to bring this iconic Australian picture-book character to life, along with his friends Snoot the echidna and Cara the carpet snake.
The Sensational Beatle Boys provide more must-see music in August, recreating the magic of The Beatles 50 years on. End the month with more entertaining nostalgia with the Robertson Brothers presenting their 1960s Variety TV Show, a ground-breaking and interactive theatrical experience of fun, music and long forgotten memories.
September has a jam-packed selection that you'll need to clear your diary for. Celtic Illusion returns with their latest show featuring new spellbinding illusions and entrancing Irish dance and choreography. Comedy lovers are rewarded with the Sydney Comedy Festival Showcase bringing festival favourites and some of the freshest emerging talents, while dance lovers can see the Victorian State Ballet perform the timeless Swan Lake in all its classical beauty.
Rock'n'roll devotees should flock to see Elvis: An American Trilogy, the live show that embodies the essence of "The King" in the look, the sound and the moves. Young audiences will be captivated by The Peasant Prince, a remarkable true story of a 10 year old boy's journey from impoverished rural China to the international dance scene, in this children's version of the iconic autobiography Mao's Last Dancer.
Round out your September visits to the MEC with Cirque Mother Africa, an entertainment extravaganza of African beats, traditional dance, acrobatics and more, seen by more than two million people worldwide.
In October you can enjoy more musical splendours provided from pianist and humourist Julian Gargiulo, and the November performance from classical crossover tenor Mark Vincent will keep you humming those beloved classics all the way home.
Also in November, the Fleetwood Mac tribute show Dreams will impress you with their stunning vocals and prowess on guitar, keyboard, flute and percussion. This is essential entertainment for Mac fans, old and new.
As usual, December is dedicated to many local end-of-year school and dance productions that you'll love to experience with family and friends.
Immerse yourself in the cultural treats on offer this season as the MEC brings a diverse range of local, national and international entertainers to your doorstep.
And for a truly MECtacular experience, join Friends of the MEC and enjoy a host of ticket savings and special VIP events throughout the year includes Friends functions.
For show details and the full 2024 Act 2 program, visit www.theMEC.com.au or call 6592 5466.
