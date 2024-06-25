Manning River Times
Manning River Times' complete view of property
Home/Life & Style/Celebrity
What's on

The MEC's new season guide 'Act 2' out now

By Staff Reporters
June 25 2024 - 10:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

The Manning Entertainment Centre's Act 2 season guide for the second half of 2024 has been released.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Taree news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.