Doreen still partying at 103 years old

Doreen Prebble OAM, surely our oldest resident, joined with friends and family at Club Old Bar last Sunday to celebrate her 103rd birthday. Doreen still resides in her own home and regularly is seen up the street at a cafe having coffee with her friends. Well done Doreen.
Animals were the winners at the most recent craft meeting with the ladies busy making pouches for wildlife plus coats and toys for our furry friends.
Next meeting, July 3, will be our last for term two. It is a double-edged program, with both a trading table plus the creation of cards for residents in an aged care facility.
We reconvene for term three after the school holidays on July 31. More information is available from 0415 785 608 or 0438 655 005. Looking forward to your presence whether an old member or a new one. All ladies are welcome to join us for friendship, fellowship, fun and of course, crafting.
At the last general meeting of the Old Bar Beach RSL Sub-branch, medals and awards were presented to two veterans who were long overdue in receiving them. Sub-branch vice president and advocate, Bob Waller learned of the oversight and took steps to correct it.
Geoff Gilmour served in the Royal Australian Navy, mainly on HMAS Melbourne, and saw active service during the Malaya Emergency. He had never received the awards and decorations to which he was entitled. He received the Australian Service Medal 1945 to 1975 with Far East Strategic Reserve clasp; the Australian Active Service Medal 1945 to 1975 with Malaya clasp and the Returned from Active Service badge. Geoff had these awards proudly pinned on him by his wife Dawn.
Ross Bourke was presented with the Republic of Vietnam Cross of Gallantry with Palm Unit citation for service whilst posted to 5Bn Royal Australian Regiment from 1969 to 1970. The battalion was involved in 11 operations, most involving patrols and establishing and conducting ambushes, meaning the majority of his time was in the field on operations. His citation was proudly pinned on him by his wife, Liz. Other family members of the two veterans were also present to witness the presentations.
In other news, the sub-branch was very happy with Anzac Day this year; having both services at the one location saved a lot of work in setting up and packing up.
The Old Bar RFS packed up after the main service and have advised that they are prepared to do it every year. For this, the members are extremely thankful.
It is hoped to have the new war memorial erected by some time next year and then all commemorations will be held at the one site, Anzac Day, Vietnam Veteran's Day, Middle East Area of Operations Day, Remembrance Day and any others that may be included. The next meeting of the sub-branch will be August 15.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.