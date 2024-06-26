Doreen still partying at 103 years old

Ross Bourke was presented with the Republic of Vietnam Cross of Gallantry with Palm Unit citation for service whilst posted to 5Bn Royal Australian Regiment from 1969 to 1970. The battalion was involved in 11 operations, most involving patrols and establishing and conducting ambushes, meaning the majority of his time was in the field on operations. His citation was proudly pinned on him by his wife, Liz. Other family members of the two veterans were also present to witness the presentations.