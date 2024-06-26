Manning River Times
Manning River Times' complete view of property
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

Doreen still partying at 103 years old

By Ian Dimmock
June 26 2024 - 10:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Doreen Prebble celebrates her 103rd birthday at Club Old Bar. Pictures Leonie Dimmock
Doreen Prebble celebrates her 103rd birthday at Club Old Bar. Pictures Leonie Dimmock

Doreen Prebble OAM, surely our oldest resident, joined with friends and family at Club Old Bar last Sunday to celebrate her 103rd birthday. Doreen still resides in her own home and regularly is seen up the street at a cafe having coffee with her friends. Well done Doreen.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Taree news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.