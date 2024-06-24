Floss One faces a big challenge to win second successive race

TRAINER Glen Milligan is impressed by the progress of Floss's One since her last-start win, but says the three-year-old filly faces a challenge to overcome the wide barrier when she tries to make it two in a row at Tuesday's Taree meeting.
Floss's One showed a distinct liking for her home track when, ridden by apprentice jockey Teighan Worsnop, she threaded her way through the field from eighth on the home turn to win a 1000m maiden event at Taree on May 27.
But the rail was in the true position that day and on Tuesday it will be out four metres from the 950 to the 300 and three metres for the rest of the track.
Floss's One ($4 equal favourite with TAB) will start from the outside barrier - 10 - in race six, the Le Tour De Paree Benchmark 58 Handicap over 1007 metres.
"The rail being out so far will make it race very leader-ish, so I don't want us to be out the back as one of the last couple in the run," Milligan said.
"The problem is that she can be a bit slow out of the barriers, but we're working on it and hopefully she jumps better on Tuesday.
"Adamdeeant is drawn next door to her and I expect him to go forward, so hopefully Teighan can go with him on ours and get dragged across into a decent position.
"Floss's One has done well in her work since her last-start win, so she's got to be a chance again if she just gets a little bit of luck early on."
