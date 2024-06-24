Manning River Times
Floss One faces a big challenge to win second successive race

By Greg Prichard
June 25 2024 - 9:00am
TRAINER Glen Milligan is impressed by the progress of Floss's One since her last-start win, but says the three-year-old filly faces a challenge to overcome the wide barrier when she tries to make it two in a row at Tuesday's Taree meeting.

