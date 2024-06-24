Stitt confident of notching year's first win with Ferrimo

MID North Coast racing legend Ross Stitt is yet to train a winner in 2024, but he likes his chances of ringing up number one again with Ferrimo ($3.30 equal favourite on TAB) at the Taree meeting on Tuesday.
Stitt, who still maintains a small team at Taree despite being in his 80s, has only had Ferrimo for the one run.
The three-year-old gelding, formerly trained in Victoria by Mick Price and Michael Kent Jnr, was a close second to King Larry in a Country Maiden over 1007 metres at Taree on June 9.
And there are multiple reasons coming out of that race to suggest Ferrimo will break its maiden status very soon.
"The track was a Heavy 9 that day and it's going to be similar conditions on Tuesday," Stitt said. "He had no trouble getting through it, so he obviously likes it wet.
"And it has turned out to be a very good form race. King Larry came out and won again at his next start, at Tamworth, and one that got beat eight lengths in the race (Deephar) came out and won at Kempsey last week.
"Ferrimo will be a lot better off physically as well, because that race at Taree was his first since early February.
"He galloped terrific in trackwork last week. He worked like a seasoned handicapper rather than a three-year-old."
Ferrimo will contest race three, the Kosciuszko Tickets On Sale Soon Maiden Plate over 1262 metres.
He drew barrier 10, but that was in a field that includes five emergencies. There had been one scratching as of Monday and if there are no further scratchings he will start from barrier five in an 11-horse field.
That will suit the stable's tactics, which Stitt said would be to roll forward and lead if at all possible.
Ferrimo led last start and held the fence despite being taken on in the run by King Larry. The pair waged a war down the straight, with King Larry just getting home by 0.14 of a length.
Teighan Worsnop rode Ferrimo that day, but fellow apprentice Mollie Fitzgerald has been booked for the ride on Tuesday.
"Mollie was to ride him last time, but she had a fall in the barrier trials at Grafton the day before and had to pull out," Stitt said. "She goes back on now.
"The extra 250 metres won't be a problem. He ran a place over 1300 and raced up to 1400 when he was at his previous stable.
"It's a good maiden field. Adam Duggan's horse (Divine Bene) will take a bit of beating, but my horse has done a treat in the few months I've had him. He looks a walking picture going into this race and I really like his chances."
Stitt's last winner was Soozie Maree at Kempsey on December 18 of last year. He only has a four-horse stable and has had just 17 starters in 2024. He has gone close, with three seconds and a third, and now he believes it's drought-breaking time.
*Gates open at 11.30am. First race 12.35pm. Admission $10 and $5 concession. Winning Post Function Centre open with the Turf Bistro. Full bar, TAB and bookmaker facilities. Visit facebook page www.facebook.com/ManningValleyRaceClub for more information.
