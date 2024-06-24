Two Manning Valley scholars secure prestigious scholarship

A group of university students from the Mid-Coast region has secured a prestigious RAS Foundation Rural Scholarship.
Now in its 14th year the scholarship program offers financial support to tertiary students who are helping shape the future of regional NSW by forging careers within rural or regional communities.
The seven local recipients will share the $516,000 scholarships purse with 91 fellow cohorts from across the state. Two of those are from the Manning region.
Scholarship recipients, who were studying a range of courses, including veterinary science, medicine, paramedicine, communications, and agriculture, said they were looking forward to applying their newly acquired knowledge and skills within their local regional communities at the completion of their studies.
Growing up on a farm in the Hawkesbury region, agriculture was always a part of Eliza's life.
She ran cattle, sheep and goats and at one time pigs and sold the meat they produced at local farmers markets.
Last year, she completed a Certificate III in Agriculture at Tocal College where she enjoyed volunteering at Tocal Dairy, Numeralla Egg Farm and Tocal Homestead.
Eliza is looking forward to completing a second year studying a Certificate IV in Agriculture and Diploma of Agriculture.
Now living on a farm on the Comboyne plateau, her future involves volunteering at the local show, showing cattle, helping on the farm, and hopefully working on one of the local dairies as she is really interested in animal health and reproduction.
Jack Wood is in his fourth year of a Bachelor of Veterinary Biology/ Bachelor of Veterinary Science degree at CSY, Wagga Wagga.
Jack grew up around beef cattle near Taree and has a keen interest in animal reproduction and livestock production.
He believes vets are granted an incredible opportunity to assist producers in enhancing their enterprises and in turn, collectively strengthen the rural community and economy.
Jack hopes to gain experience as a vet overseas so he can bring invaluable knowledge and experience back home.
The program's aim is to help ease burdens associated with pursuing higher education such as relocating to urban centres, study costs and the inability to work consistently due to study workloads or placements.
Foundation manager, Cecilia Logan, said the charity considered it a privilege to be able to support the next generation of rural and regional leaders as they pursue their academic dreams.
"This year's applicants are outstanding ambassadors for their communities and have the potential to create a positive and lasting impact in the regional sector through their chosen career paths," Ms Logan said.
"There is no doubt young Australians are impacted significantly by the cost-of-living crisis we are currently facing, and pursuing higher education is a big financial burden for many students - particularly for those living in regional areas," she said.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.