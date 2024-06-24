Hawks go wild about Harry in tense cup win over Taree City

FORSTER-Tuncurry can put the Dan Aldridge Memorial Cup in the club's trophy cabinet after a controversial and at times heated 22-16 win over Taree City in the Group Three Rugby League game at Tuncurry.
The clubs played for the cup for the first time in honour of Dan Aldridge, a forward who won premierships with the Hawks and Bulls.
Taree City looked to have the game on their keeping when leading 16-8 with 18 minutes remaining in the second half.
The introduction of halfback, Harry Reardon off the bench proved the turning point for the Hawks.
Winger, Dean Lewin was first benefit after he touched down from a Reardon kick to score a try out wide.
However, confusion reigned monetarily as Taree City carried the ball into play, followed by referee Siobhan Wilson.
Both touch judges remained stationary near the corner posts and that usually indicates a try has been scored.
After consulting the touchies, Wilson awarded the four pointer, much to the chagrin of the Taree camp, with club president, Nigel Wallis having an animated conversation with group officials.
Wilson, who was controlling her second successive Taree City match and her third in first grade, had earlier disallowed a try to Taree City winger, Tash Abbott and sent centre, Trae Clark to the sin bin, apparently for obstruction.
The Bulls were leading 10-8 at the time.
Lewin's try wasn't converted, leaving the score 16-12 for the Bulls with 12 on the clock.
With six to go Reardon put up a short kick and this was allowed to bounce.
Reardon pounced, regathered and crossed under the posts. And then it really hit the fan.
Forster and Taree players became involved in a melee that threatened to spill into the crowd.
Match officials struggled to gain control and there was a lengthy delay as group management member Jamie Moorehead also intervened as did a Hawks official.
Peace was finally restored and Wilson sent Forster second rower Thomas Varty and an incredulous Taree City captain-coach Christian Hazard to the sin bin.
Jake Bolt kicked the conversion to give the Hawks an 18-16 lead and in the dying minutes following a Bulls mistake he was given space down the touchline and scored the final try, just beating the fulltime siren.
The win is Forster's first for the season and this also leaves Taree City alone in last spot on the ladder.
"It's been a long six months to get here - our first win,'' a jubilant Forster coach, Robbie Payne said.
"It was a tough game and a gritty performance by both teams. I thought both teams handled the ball really well and that's been our biggest issue all year, not completing sets.''
Payne praised the performance of veteran captain, Byrom 'Beefy' Stewart, who played big minutes.
"He played in the halves, at hooker a bit and he finished at 13,'' he said.
"Some of the other old boys stood up today. Jake Bolt had a really good game Liam (Simon) and Beau (Lowry) were both strong in their 100th first grade game.''
Payne admitted the referee made 'a few dubious calls' but was otherwise non-committal on Wilson's performance.
A disappointed Hazard said the Bulls should have won the game.
It's the second time in as many weeks they've led deep into the second half, although at least last match against Wauchope they finished with a drawn scoreline.
"I'm a bit frustrated. We just didn't get any calls and that was the frustrating part - but I don't want to go into that,'' Hazard said.
"We definitely needed to win that one and that makes it hurt even more. The boys are pretty down, but I thought we went well in parts.''
Hazard scored two tries and was the best on field. Stewart and Simon were among the standouts for the Hawks while Reardon's second half cameo turned the game.
