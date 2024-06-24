How to foster economic and environmental sustainability in your Taree small business

This is branded content.
Embarking on an entrepreneurial pathway naturally accompanies plenty of research and foundational preparation - especially for regional business owners.
But once your enterprise starts to gain momentum and experiences steady expansion, it can prompt business owners to ask what's next.
If you are experiencing a period of steady growth, now is the perfect time to revisit your sustainability investments. In this article, we'll be exploring what economic sustainability is, and how you can maintain this sustainability in regional economies like Taree.
Similarly, we'll also be unpacking the relationship between economic and environmental sustainability in Australia's economy, and how maintaining a triple bottom line approach can benefit your small business even further.
As government policies and tides of opinion are shifting to place a greater emphasis on environmental efforts, small businesses have an equal part to play.
Continue reading to discover how you promote sustainable practices in your Taree small business, that will keep your company green - and in the green.
First, let's look at two common strategies that regional businesses have utilised to maintain economic growth. You'll notice that these local initiatives do have a positive ripple effect that expands to environmental and social impact development.
As part of a tight-knit community, your regional business has innately been developed in a cooperative atmosphere. This is why aspiring local businesses can greatly benefit from maintaining strong community outreach and championing local environmental and social causes.
Regional areas offer many unique forms of engagement with the community that differ significantly from our urban settings.
Similarly, regional councils like Taree host various sporting and community events throughout the state - attending them can help meet potential customers looking for sponsorship and even volunteering opportunities.
Customer service is of paramount importance for businesses of all scopes and sizes. In fact, strong customer service processes can make or break a business's success from day one, and this is especially the case in tight-knit regional communities.
Small communities tend to share their experiences quickly with one another. Thus word of mouth and reputation play an integral part. Make sure your message is positive!
Learning names, placing regular orders, or simply saying good morning is an effective way of showing how much you care.
Maintaining empathy for your local customer base is also a valuable way to stay in the loop with community initiatives where you can represent your business as a local institution that's invested in preserving your regional economy and environment.
So how are Australian business owners currently championing sustainability, be it economic or environmental?
Well, a survey revealed 76% of Australian business leaders cite sustainability as being key to their success. However, sustainability means different things for different businesses and industries, and its achievement may prove challenging in some instances.
This is precisely why Australia's regional small business landscape is so impactful when it comes to preserving not only local economies but also in championing regional ecological concerns. Small businesses are key players in helping make regional Australia more sustainable.
The significance of sustainable practices as consumers become more eco-minded. Adopting green strategies is in short, the natural decision to make for business owners in light of rising energy and environmental regulations costs.
In some ways, we can argue that the solution to our regional cost of living crisis is prioritising self-sufficiency and sustainable production. This is by no means a new argument either, with government solutions like fossil fuel carbon levies already being utilised to fund renewable energy projects.
So how can your regional business do its own part? Making the green shift as a Taree business owner can actually be pretty simple, as you can see from this three-step strategy.
By conducting an environmental impact evaluation or audit, it is possible to understand where you stand when it comes to environmental sustainability and where improvements could be made. Based on this evaluation or audit, efforts can then be focused on those areas with greatest significance, where changes are most urgently required and where you have room for immediate improvements.
Create a formal plan outlining your goals, timelines and improvements plans - including how you will document and measure your progress. Writing down your goals will keep you accountable.
Share your goals with customers and the public if you feel comfortable doing so. Doing so will motivate your team even further to work hard, possibly contributing to an increase in reputation for your business.
And if you have some initiatives that are already naturally customer-facing (like switching to sustainable packaging rather than single use plastics), be sure to highlight these green changes in your shop window or by offering your products at local farmers markets and in other community spaces.
You have many options at your disposal to increase sustainability, but taking immediate steps won't necessarily make a difference. Assess what matters most and can be accomplished efficiently. Small steps taken towards progress are always better than none at all.
Sustainable business practices bring not only customer loyalty, but also additional revenue and growth benefits that dwarf financial gains from more traditional methods of expansion. Local businesses who do invest in sustainable initiatives may even qualify for grants and subsidies offered by local organisations and communities.
So the best advice that we can give local Taree business owners is to start with what can be accomplished now and build sustainability into your mission and values statement. Setting sustainability goals will help your company meet its overall mission or values statement and objectives.
Consider sustainability when making purchases for your business. Doing your part to promote environmental responsibility requires using sustainable materials in the production of your products or partnering with suppliers who share this goal.
Businesses storing goods may opt for facilities with solar panels or that conserve water as an efficient storage option.
Consider how using kitchen dish soap or cleaning supplies affects the environment in your office kitchen. By purchasing local ingredients, you can boost both the local and national economies.
Supporting local trade helps small businesses thrive while creating jobs; strengthening communities; and providing fair wages compared to large chain stores.
Local purchases also help ensure greater quality control. The products have been manufactured according to regional and national standards, while it may be more challenging understanding the production process or potential harmful chemicals or byproducts when buying goods outside your locality, Taree.
Put recycling bins in your office and make a point of emptying them regularly to increase employee recycling efforts. Add signs that show what can and cannot be recycled along with an email to update all members.
Sustainability in business has become a necessity due to consumer demand, compliance requirements and climate change - factors which all play into its importance and the success of small business enterprises.
Your business can take many small steps to make an impactful difference, both reputationally and cost-wise.
And remember that economic and environmental sustainability often cross-over, meaning that contributing towards one will almost always ultimately positively impact the other.
This information is of a general nature only and should not be regarded as specific to any particular situation. Readers are encouraged to seek appropriate professional advice based on their personal circumstances.
