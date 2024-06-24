Charlotte Maslen makes her debut for Hunter Wildfires

GLOUCESTER'S Country rugby union representative Charlotte Maslen will play out the rest of the season with Hunter Wildfires in the Sydney Women's competition.
Maslen made her debut against Manly last weekend at Manly. The Wildfires were beaten 15-0. Maslen was named player of the match in the Mid North Coast North/South representative trial in May, despite playing in the losing Southern side. She was named in the Mid North Coast team for the Country Championships and from there, in the Country team.
Gloucester defeated Old Bar Clams in the only Lower North Coast women's 10s competition to go ahead last weekend. The Cockies won 27-0 against an improving Old Bar side.
Centre Kelly Rees, another Mid North Coast representative, was outstanding for Gloucester.
May McBride, Sonya Tyrpenou and Sallee Macey earned the best and fairest points for the Clams while Caitlin Horwood tried hard.
Wallamba had to forfeit the women's match to Manning Ratz at Nabiac, however, the Bulls upset the Ratz in the first grade game. This was Manning's second successive loss.
Forster-Tuncurry forfeited the men's game to Old Bar.
