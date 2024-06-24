Manning River Times
Charlotte Maslen makes her debut for Hunter Wildfires

By Mick McDonald
Updated June 24 2024 - 2:38pm, first published 2:06pm
GLOUCESTER'S Country rugby union representative Charlotte Maslen will play out the rest of the season with Hunter Wildfires in the Sydney Women's competition.

