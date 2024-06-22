Old Bar coach praises defence as Pirates down Wingham in a dour struggle

The sides traded early tries, winger Emmanuel Soli scored first for Old Bar after Bjkl-Kakoi started the movement with a smart pass. The conversion was astray and soon after second rower Jake Mullen ran onto a short pass from five-eighth Nash Atkins to score for the Tigers. Fletcher Lewis added the extras at it was 6-4. Jordan Worboys then put Moemalo Uli through a gap and the goal had Old Bar up at 10-6.

