Old Bar coach praises defence as Pirates down Wingham in a dour struggle

OLD Bar co-captain-coach Mick Henry praised his side's defence after the 22-12 win over Wingham in the Group Three Rugby League game played in difficult conditions at Old Bar.
It was a dour struggle that didn't reach any great heights where both sides battled with ball control. It rained for most of the 80 minutes, with the game late getting away following an injury in a junior league match played early in the day.
However, Henry could find a bright note.
"We're happy to get the two points and our defence was good, although we were scrappy in attack,'' Henry said.
"Conditions didn't suit attacking footy, but I was really happy with our defence.''
Henry noted the ground held up fairly well.
"But we don't need any more rain, that's for sure,'' he added.
Old Bar has had limited football in the past month due to games being deferred in the ongoing wet conditions and that would have impacted on their attack. They still have a perfect record for the season and share the competition lead with Port Sharks.
Second rower Mika Moemalo Uli had a strong game for the Pirates on a day that was dominated by the forwards.
He's one of a number of players trying to cement a spot in the Old Bar forwards. Five-eighth Eli Bjkl-Kakoi threw a couple of nice passes in the first half and continues to find his way in first grade. Winger Simon Wise wasn't as dominant as in earlier games but he still took plenty of tackling.
The Tigers have now lost three games in a row. Again they made things difficult for themselves by making errors at crucial times.
Wingham hit the lead at 12-10 late in the first half but fumbled the kickoff. Their goal line defence was solid, however, the next two occasions Wingham had the ball, they forfeited possession early in the tackle count and this eventually cost them on the scoreboard.
"We made too many errors, myself included,'' Collins lamented.
Collins twice managed to kick the ball in touch on the full during the game.
"That was pretty disappointing,'' he said.
"But I thought out line defence in the first half was good, but it was the same as last week, in the last 20 we were gassed and made too many mistakes.''
Centre Ethan Ferguson will return next week for the game against Forster-Tuncurry and he will be a welcome addition.
"We had two backrowers in the centres today, but I thought they did a good job,'' Collins said.
"But our discipline let us down.''
The sides traded early tries, winger Emmanuel Soli scored first for Old Bar after Bjkl-Kakoi started the movement with a smart pass. The conversion was astray and soon after second rower Jake Mullen ran onto a short pass from five-eighth Nash Atkins to score for the Tigers. Fletcher Lewis added the extras at it was 6-4. Jordan Worboys then put Moemalo Uli through a gap and the goal had Old Bar up at 10-6.
Kyran Bubb, deputising in the centres, sent a great pass to winger Matt Bridge over for Wingham's second try and Lewis landed the conversion from the sideline.
However, the Pirates capitalised on Wingham errors and James Handford crashed through the line to post Old Bar's third. Bjkl-Kakoi landed the goal, giving Old Bar a 16-12 lead at the break.
There was only one try in the second half when Wise chased down a short kick from Worboys to extend Old Bar's lead to 22-12 with the conversion. Play deteriorated from there in the fading light.
Old Bar 22 (E Soli, M Moemalo Uli, J Handford, S Wise tries, E Bjkl-Kakoi 3 goals) defeated Wingham 12 (J Mullen, M Bridge tries, F Lewis 2 goals).
Reserve grade: Old Bar defeated Wingham 20-14
Under 18s: Old Bar defeated Wingham 25-10
Women's league tag: Wingham 18-8.
