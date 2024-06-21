Take Your Pet to Work Day: Manning River Times style

Today (at the time of writing on Friday, June 21) is "Take Your Dog To Work Day" (let's call it TYDTWD).
However, every day is TYDTWD at the Manning River Times, because we don't have an office and all work from our respective homes, or someone else's home in one case.
We're an animal loving bunch here at the Manning River Times. And we don't stop at dogs - there are just as many cat co-workers as there are dogs. So we'll call it TYPTWD ("pet").
Every single one of us has at least one dog and at least one cat. That is, of course, except Mick McDonald.
Mick has no animals at Struggle Street. He's not adverse to dogs - he says they're good people and we all agree - but cat's, no way. I have to admit, I can understand that stance today, but more on that later.
Most famous among our pets is Rick Kernick's ginger cat, Romano. Romano is desperately in love with Rick. Romano makes an appearance at every morning video news meetings by getting in Rick's lap and demanding his attention, with paws and kisses on the face and non-stop smooches. Everybody loves Romano because his undying love for Rick is just too cute.
There are many benefits to having pets at work - they (supposedly) relieve our stress, we can say what we like to them and they don't talk back, and they foster a healthy work-life balance.
There are some situations, though, when having a pet at work is less than desirable. For instance, when the postman's zingy little bike goes past (invariably when you're interviewing someone on the phone). Or, the following.
This morning got off to a bad start. I was sitting at my desk, the cat started heaving, the dog hovering attentively and hungrily close to hand. I thought "oh no, she's bringing up a furball".
It was a ball of fur, alright, but not her fur. What she heaved up, whole and intact, was a dead mouse. Then she wandered off nonchalantly, leaving it there for someone else to deal with, naturally. I was able to stop the dog from hoovering up the mess, while simultaneously heaving myself. (There's another bonus to working from home - the toilet is not being used by someone else when you need it desperately.)
My cat is a rescue and came with the hideous name of Miss Victoria. But, sometimes I call her Toothless - her teeth were rotting in her head and we had to have them all taken out not long after we brought her home.
Which begs the question - with no teeth, how did she manage to kill the mouse? Also, how did she swallow the mouse down whole without choking on it? I'm actually not sure I want to know the answers to the questions, to be honest.
The last unanswerable question is, why can't I have a cat like Romano?
And, Rick, do you want to swap cats? (I do know the answer to that question, unfortunately.)
