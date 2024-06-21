Mid-Coast second in NSW for areas hardest hit by climate disasters

It may come as no surprise to many residents the Mid-Coast LGA (local government area) is one of the state's hardest hit by climate fuelled disasters.
A new report, Too Close to Home: How we keep communities safer from escalating climate impacts, released by the Climate Council, identifies NSW communities hardest hit by climate-fuelled disasters in recent years.
Three local government areas from the Mid North Coast are among the top 10 communities most often affected by climate-fuelled disasters in Australia.
The highest incidence of disasters were recorded in Baw Baw (47), Yarra Ranges (42) Wellington (37) and East Gippsland (39) in Victoria; Clarence Valley (34), Mid-Coast (33) and Port Macquarie (30) in NSW and Cook (28) and Carpentaria (25) in Queensland.
The report, by Emergency Leaders for Climate Action, recommends crucial steps the Australian government needs to take to better protect communities from climate-fuelled disasters, and makes the case why more investment into community preparedness is critical.
"As communities around the country face more fires and floods, fuelled by climate pollution, it is inconceivable that the federal opposition would seek to delay necessary climate action for the sake of a false solution like nuclear," Emergency Leaders for Climate Action founder, Greg Mullins AO AFSM said.
"Nuclear can't drive down climate pollution fast enough, which endangers millions of Australian lives and homes, and flies in the face of the lived experience of Australians, including those who serve to keep us safe," Mr Mullins said.
"Firefighters and other emergency responders are being pushed to their limits by increasingly frequent, intensifying disasters, fuelled by climate pollution.
Nuclear can't drive down climate pollution fast enough, which endangers millions of Australian lives and homes, and flies in the face of the lived experience of Australians, including those who serve to keep us safe.- Emergency Leaders for Climate Action founder, Greg Mullins AO AFSM
"They are tireless in their efforts to protect Australians but, as we saw during the Black Summer bushfires and subsequent record floods, they're regularly being overwhelmed by climate fuelled disasters.
"We must make urgent cuts to climate pollution in order to protect communities facing worsening impacts right now, and to ensure our kids and grandkids are kept safe from even worse disasters.
"It is past time we tilt the balance from responding to disasters to preventing and preparing for them, and building community capacity, rather than relying solely on responses by emergency services. Unprepared communities lose more homes and lives than prepared communities.
"We need more resources to be available so people in our communities can keep each other safe when disasters strike."
Communities have lost homes, animals and people they love to climate-fuelled disasters.- University Centre for Rural Health research fellow, Rebecca McNaught
We are a nation of people who care for our neighbours in times of crisis, Lismore-based University Centre for Rural Health research fellow, Rebecca McNaught said.
"Through floods and fires, we've watched communities provide food and support for each other, and we've seen innovative community-led initiatives meet needs in the wake of climate-fuelled disasters," she said.
"These efforts need to be better acknowledged and resourced.
"Communities have lost homes, animals and people they love to climate-fuelled disasters.
"Supporting communities to prepare for disasters benefits their individual and collective wellbeing.
"By better resourcing efforts to get prepared and protect one another, communities can move from a place of trauma and fear, to healing and hope."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.