Lifesaving equipment for babies and children made possible by community fundraising

Newborn babies at Manning Base Hospital are the ultimate beneficiaries of a significant donation to the paediatrics unit at the hospital.
A total of $19,155.45 was presented to staff from the Manning Base Hospital children's ward at a special morning tea at the Taree Craft Centre on Friday, June 21, 2024.
The fundraising drive started with Taree Craft Centre staging an event titled "High Tea on High Street" in early May, specifically to raise funds for the Children's Ward of Manning Base Hospital. The aim was to raise a significant amount of money to go towards the purchase of specialised equipment to assist babies and children.
The high tea, raffle and Dutch auction raised $7655.45. Masonic Charities Shop 44 in Taree offered to match the amount the Craft Centre raised.
"This spurred Ellaine (Arneil, manager of the Cottage Cafe) and the committee on to raise as much as they could and the committee decided that 100 per cent of all money raised would go to the cause with the High Tea catering being covered by the Craft Centre and other donors," Pam Eyb of the Taree Craft Centre said.
Wal Riley and his volunteer at Shop 44 ended up rounding their donation amount up to $7500.
"Then, to add an extra bonus, local small business Summer Prairie Designs donated a further $4000," Mrs Eyb said.
The money donated will be used to be phototherapy lights for newborn babies with jaundice in the special care nursery at Manning Base Hospital, as well as a video laryngoscope, a piece of equipment that helps with intubation of critically ill babies and children.
Accepting the donation on behalf of the children's ward, paediatrician Dr Daphne Ng said she was "completely gobsmacked".
"We have such an amazing community and we know that all of you guys back us every single time," Dr Ng said.
"One of the things we're going to be buying will literally help save lives.
"A big thank you from all of us."
Taree Craft Centre Committee would like to express their appreciation to Ellaine Arneill and her team of volunteers for their efforts and determination they put into organising and conducting the event, Mrs Eyb said.
"They also acknowledge with great gratitude the generosity of Taree and Forster Tuncurry business houses which made such a successful outcome possible."
