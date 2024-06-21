On the bench with Mick and Mardi with special guest Macleay Mustangs coach Beau Champion

ON The Bench is on the road to Port Macquarie today for the third time this season.
Port News sports scribe Mardi Borg capably fills-in for regular co-host Gary Bridge and Macleay Mustangs coach Beau Champion is the special guest.
Champion had a long career in the NRL with a number of clubs, including Souths, Melbourne Storm and the Gold Coast Titans. He was coached by among others Craig Bellamy and current NSW mentor Michael Maguire.
The Mustangs are renowned as a great attacking side, however, Champion has stressed the importance of defence and that was an area he has looked to improve since taking the reins this year.
He's happy with his side's defensive efforts in the last two games and is now looking forward to Sunday's game against Port City at the unfamiliar surrounds of Smithtown.
Winner of the Manning Hotel player of the week is also announced during the segment. As ever, On The Bench is sponsored by Classic Design Jewellers of Taree.
