Anyone can become a candidate in the Local Government elections

If you've ever considered representing your community as a MidCoast councillor, now's the time to find out more.
The nomination period starts Monday, August 5, 2024 and ends at 12pm Wednesday, August 14, 2024.
Every four years the community gets the opportunity to vote for the councillors that will represent them and make decisions on their behalf.
People from all walks of life can become candidates in the upcoming election. Background and education are not obstacles to applying. Those who are elected by the community are supported to understand their role through an induction and onboarding program.
A great way to get familiar with the role of a councillor is by attending or livestreaming a council meeting. The next meeting will take place on Wednesday, June at 2pm. Find out more at www.midcoast.nsw.gov.au/Your-Council/Council-meetings.
Council will also hold a local information session for potential candidates so they can talk to current councillors and learn what it's like to be a MidCoast Council councillor. There will be two information sessions held, both at the MidCoast Council Customer Service and Administration Centre, Yalawanyi Ganya, 2 Biripi Way, Taree.
The first one is on Monday, July 15 at 3.30pm, and the second will be held straight after the council meeting on Wednesday, July 24 at 5.30pm. Light refreshments will be provided.
The NSW Electoral Commission provides everything you need to know about campaigning to become a councillor in the 2024 NSW Local Government elections, including a number of webinars located here or call the NSWEC during business hours on 1300 022 011.
If you decide to campaign, you should also ensure you understand your local obligations in relation to council's signage policy
Other organisations which may help you decide whether you should nominate to become a councillor include the Office of Local Government NSW, and the Australian Local Government Woman's Association.
You can find out all about the Local Government elections, including how to enrol to vote, where to get assistance, and how to submit an expression of interest to work at the elections here or call 1300 135 736.
There are 128 local government councils in NSW. Each council represents a local government area. The NSW Electoral Commission will be conducting the elections for MidCoast Council on Saturday, September 14, 2024 for the election of councillors. Voting is compulsory at all NSW local government elections.
