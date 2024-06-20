Tackling the effects of road trauma

A knock-on may seem like a small mistake on a football field, but it can have dramatic consequences on our roads, Manning Great Lakes Police District Detective Inspector, Paul Quigg says.
Inspector Quigg was talking about a long-standing partnership between the state government and NSW Rugby League which attempts to raise awareness of the impact of road trauma on families and the broader community and to tackle road safety in NSW head on through the game of rugby league.
The Knock-On-Effect partnership is about getting players and former legends of the game of rugby league out into the communities to talk to school students and youth face-to face about what is happening on their roads and making the right decisions when they are getting behind the wheel of a motor vehicle, Inspector Quigg said.
The key messaging of the Knock-On-Effect program is.
The program targets school children aged between 16 and 18 and community clubs targeting youth aged between 19 and 22.
Earlier this month the police district stepped inside a number of Mid-Coast secondary schools to present its productive Knock- On-Effect program to Year 11 and 12 students
Programs were conducted by former NRL legends, Tim Brasher and Mark O'Meley along with NSW Rugby League Indigenous Community Programs manager, Kristian Heffernan, and NSW Rugby League representative, Isabella Schiff along with partnerships manager, Ben Stewart.
Police officers attached to Manning-Great Lakes Police District who also were involved in the Knock-On-Effect programs were Senior Constable Cheryl Hofmann, Senior Constable Robert Wylie, Senior Constable Darren Fisher, Senior Constable Michele McSweeney, Senior Constable Justin Hopkin, Constable Jade Sinclair, Sergeant Eric Barlin and Detective Inspector, Paul Quigg.
