Changed traffic conditions on the Pacific Highway

By Staff Reporters
June 20 2024 - 3:29pm
Work on the Pacific Highway, Karuah will begin next Monday. Picture supplied.
Motorists are advised of changed traffic conditions from next week on the Pacific Highway to install rumble strips between Taraen Road and The Branch Lane, Karuah

